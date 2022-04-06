CNG Price Hiked in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg; Know Latest Rates Here

After petrol and diesel, the CNG price in Delhi has been hiked again on Wednesday (April 6, 2022), taking the total increase since April 1 to about Rs 6.6 per kilogram. The CNG price in Delhi has been increased on April 6, by Rs 2.50 per kg. With this hike, the retail cost of CNG in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi has touched Rs 66.61/kg.

CNG price has been raised by Rs 6.6 per kg over the last five days. The last increase, which too was Rs 2.5 per kg, was affected on April 4.

Check the Latest CNG Retail Rates Across Cities Here: -

NCT of Delhi: Rs 66.61 per kg

Gurugram: Rs 74.94 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad: Rs 69.18 per kg

Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 75.27 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli: Rs 73.86 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur: Rs 78.40 per kg

Rewari: Rs 77.07 per kg

Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand: Rs 76.89 per kg

Earlier, on 1 April, the CNG price was increased by 80 paise per kg. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from USD 2.9.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. Prices have gone up by about Rs 11.00 per kg this year alone.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 8.40 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in two weeks and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

MGL Hikes CNG Price by Rs 7/kg, Domestic PNG Price by Rs 5/scm

The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas Ltd on Thursday announced a steep reduction in the retail price of CNG by Rs 7 per kg and domestic PNG by Rs 5 per scm to Rs 41per scm, with effect from today.

Meanwhile, just last week, the city gas utility Mahanagar Gas on Thursday announced a steep reduction in the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg and piped gas by Rs 3.50 per scm, effective Friday, even as the Centre more than doubled the price of domestically-produced natural gas earlier in the day.

In a statement on Thursday, MGL said consequent to the reduction in VAT on natural gas from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent from April 1 by the state government, MGL has decided to pass on the entire benefit to end-consumers.

Accordingly, the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is cut by ₹6 to ₹60 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 3.50 to Rs 36/scm in and around Mumbai effective Friday, it said.

Petrol and diesel prices have also been hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.67.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each. This, notably, is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

