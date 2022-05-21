CNG Price in Delhi Today Hiked by Rs 2 Per Kg, Know Latest CNG Rates in Delhi, Noida

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2 per kilogram, the company said in a notification on Saturday, May 21. With the latest revision, CNG price in Delhi will stand at Rs 75.61 per kilogram from today. The new prices will also come into effect in adjoining cities including Noida, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad among others. The new CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and others have come into effect from 6 am at May 21, Saturday, IGL has said in a notification.

Advertisement

After the latest hike, CNG will now be dearer by Rs 2 and will be available at Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida and Rs 83.94 in Gurugram. The CNG prices today in other cities have also been increased. IGL has increased the gas prices in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli to Rs 82.84 per kg. In Rewari, CNG will now be retailed at 86.07 per kg; in Karnal and Kaithal, the essential gas will be sold at 84.27 per kg; in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, it will be available at Rs 87.40 per kg after the latest hike.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.