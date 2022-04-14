CNG Price Rise: Delhi Sees 5 Hikes in April, Mumbai Witnesses 3; Why is it Increasing?

CNG prices have seen relentless hikes all across India, especially in major metro cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The price hikes, as mentioned by the state-run utility companies, have been a direct result of rise in prices of global crude oil and energy prices. While Delhi has hiked its CNG prices five times this month, the same in Gujarat has been hiked twice since the beginning of April.

The supply price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India rose to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from USD 2.90, and the rate for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to USD 9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from USD 6.13 per mmBtu.

Here is a deeper look at CNG price rise across major cities and states in India

Delhi

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, for as many as five times in April alone. On Monday. IGL issued a notification saying that prices of CNG have been hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg from April 14, Thursday. In New Delhi, the price of CNG is currently standing at Rs 71.61 per kg, while for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg. This follows a hike in CNG prices last week, when the same was hiked for two straight days. On April 1 and April, too, IGL had hiked the prices of CNG owing to high energy prices.

Mumbai

Within a week of steeply increasing the retail price of CNG and PNG, Mumbai’s gas utility announced another hike in the prices of these fuels by Rs 5 per kg and Rs 4.50, effective Tuesday midnight, citing the massive rise in input prices. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) had earlier raised the retail price of auto fuel CNG Rs 7 per kg. MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by Rs 6/kg and for PNG by Rs 3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent effective April 1. On April 6, MGL increased the prices of these fuels by Rs 7 and Rs 5, respectively. Thus Mumbai saw three CNG price hikes in April alone.

Gujarat

Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat have also been bearing the brunt of rising CNG prices in the state after the state utility company announced a steep price rise twice within the first two weeks of April. On April 6, Gujarat Gas hiked CNG rates by Rs 6.5 per kg to Rs 76.98, as per a notification. In another update, the company hiked CNG price by Rs 2.58/kg to Rs 79.56/kg with effect from April 14, Thursday, taking the total number of increments in April to two.

