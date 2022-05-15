CNG Prices Hiked by Rs 2 In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; Rates Revised In Other Cities; Check Details

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has increased the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, effective Sunday. After the hike, CNG will now be available at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

The CNG prices in other cities have also been increased. IGL has increased the gas prices in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli to Rs 80.84 per kg. In Rewari, CNG will now be retailed at 84.07 per kg; in Karnal and Kaithal, it will be sold at 82.27 per kg; in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, it will be available at Rs 85.40 per kg after the latest hike.

In Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, the compressed natural gas will now be available at Rs 83.88 per kg. The city gas distribution companies have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to increased.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in the country are maintaining status quo for the 38th day on Sunday. On May 15, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing for Rs 105.41, whereas diesel is being sold for Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are costing people Rs 120.51 per litre and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 115.12 and one litre of diesel at Rs 99.83. Chennai, another metro city, is also maintaining its steadiness, with petrol retailing at Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 100.94 per litre.

Moreover, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder was also recently hiked by Rs 102.5 to Rs 2,355.50, compared with Rs 2,253 earlier. A five-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

Apart from this, jet fuel prices were also recently hiked by 3.22 per cent — the ninth straight increase this year — to an all-time high of Rs 1,16,851.46 per kilolitre. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on crude oil rates in the international market.

International crude oil prices have increased sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war. On Friday, oil prices rose about 4 per cent as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, China looked ready to ease pandemic restrictions and investors worried supplies will tighten if the European Union bans Russian oil.

Brent futures rose USD 4.10, or 3.8 per cent, to settle at USD 111.55 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose USD 4.36, or 4.1 per cent, to settle at USD 110.49.

Oil prices have been volatile, supported by worries a possible ban by the European Union on Russian oil could tighten supplies but pressured by fears that a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic could cut global demand.

