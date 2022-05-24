Coal Production Jumps 36.2% to 33.9 MT in First Half of May; Dispatch Up By 15.9%

The total coal production in the country jumped 36.23 per cent to 33.94 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of May 2022, compared with 24.91 MT during the same period last year. Total coal dispatch up to May 15 has been at 37.18 MT recording an increase of 15.87 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

“India’s coal production continues its record achievement during the first half of May 2022 also, further improving on production and dispatch performance attained in April this year. During the first half of May 2022, total coal production increased to 33.94 Million Ton (MT) achieving a growth of 36.23 per cent over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year," according to an official statement.

Total coal despatches (including non-CIL coal-producing units) have been to the tune of 71.77 MT for April 2022 registering a growth of 9.39 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The total coal production in the country increased to 67 million tonnes (MT) in April 2022 registering an impressive growth of 29.80 per cent.

“Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in the month of April 2022, growth of 27.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Up to May 15, 2022, CIL production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44 per cent over production of 19.60 MT during the same period last year," the statement said.

CIL’s total offtake had risen sharply to 57.5 MT in April 2022 logging a six per cent growth compared with 54.2 MT of the same month last year. The offtake was four MT more than the output of the month.

It added that the total dispatches of coal from CIL have gone up to 57.50 MT in April 2022 from 54.23 MT in April 2021 indicating an increase of 6.03 per cent. As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non CIL production) to power have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91 per cent.

“The Ministry of Coal is continuing all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors," the statement said.

Recently, various parts of the country faced electricity cuts mainly due to the unavailability of coal at power plants. Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh mainly faced the issue.

Recently, peak power shortage rose to touch a double-digit of 10.77 GW, showing the effects of various factors like low coal stocks at generation plants, heatwave and other issues on the deepening electricity crisis.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 6,194 MW; the highest peak power demand ever recorded in the first week of May. Last month as well, Delhi saw a peak of 6,197 MW, an all-time high for the month of April ever.

