‘Coming Back Soon’: Jet Airways CEO On Airline’s 25th Anniversary

After a hiatus of three years, Jet Airways is all set to be back in business. Having closed its operations in April 2019, the airline is “coming back soon". Sanjiv Kapoor, the chief executive officer at Jet Airways, shared a post on Twitter announcing the comeback on the occasion of the airline’s 25th anniversary in service.

Sharing an image commemorating ’25 years of Joy of Flying’, Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, “If there is one airline that can bring back the Joy of Flying, it is the airline that had brought it to you for 25 years. You cannot beat the experience of the real thing! Jet Airways. Coming back soon!"

It is expected that the airlines will resume operations by mid-2022.

Jet Airways got a green signal from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June last year when Jalan Kalrock Consortium placed the winning bid and took over the airlines. Since then, Jet Airways has been on a hiring spree, calling for people for positions ranging from CXO to pilots and trainers.

Amid the makeover, Sanjiv Kapoor, who was appointed to the CEO position in April this year, announced that Jet Airways will be adopting a hybrid model which sparked multiple discourses. A hybrid model is the one where the flight will foster both business and economy class. While the business class will offer services such as free meals, the economy class will function similar to low-cost carriers, where passengers have to pay for meals and services on board.

Before Jet Airways halted its services, it was headquartered in Mumbai. But now, they have shifted their headquarters to Gurugram. However, as per the statement given by Sanjiv, Jet Airways will continue to have a strong presence in Mumbai as well. Initially, the airlines plan to induce 50 carriers in three years, which will increase to more than 100 in five years.

