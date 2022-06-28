Commercial Coal Mine Auctions: Govt Receives 38 Offline Bids Under 3 Tranches

The coal ministry has said a total of 38 offline bids have been received under three tranches of commercial coal mine auctions. The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened on Tuesday (June 28), according to an official statement.

“The Fifth Tranche, Second Attempt of Fourth Tranche and Second Attempt of Third Tranche of commercial coal mine auction were launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on March 30, 2022. The last date for submission of online Technical Bids for all the coal mines was 1200 hours on June 27, 2022 and offline submission was 1600 hours on June 27, 2022," the coal ministry has said in a statement.

It added that a total of 38 offline bids were received under three tranches of commercial coal mine auctions. Under the fifth tranche of auctions, a total of 28 offline bids were received against 15 coal mines, where two or more bids have been received for eight coal mines. Under the second attempt of third tranche, a total of nine coal mines were put up for auctions and six bids have been received against six coal mines. Under the second attempt of fourth tranche, a total of four coal mines were put up for auctions and four bids have been received against three coal mines.

“The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened from 10 AM onwards on June 28, 2022 at Tagore Chambers, Scope Complex, New Delhi – 110003 in the presence of interested prospective bidders, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2020 launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining saying that this is a major step in making India self-reliant in the energy sector. Launching the auction of mines for commercial mining, the prime minister said India will win the coronavirus war and turn this crisis into an opportunity, and the pandemic will make India self-reliant.

A total of 42 coal blocks were auctioned till February this year for commercial mining. “Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines, including… mines auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC (peak rate capacity) of 86.404 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)," the ministry had said.

