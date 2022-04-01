Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Increased by Rs 250 in Delhi; Check Price in Your City

National Oil Marketing companies have increased commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 250 effective Friday, April 1. It will now cost Rs 2253 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. In the past two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 346/cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 105 and then on March 22, its price was reduced by Rs 9. But there is a relief that this increase in prices has not happened in domestic LPG cylinders, but in commercial gas cylinders.

The same cylinder now costs Rs 2,351 in Kolkata, Rs 2,205 in Mumbai and Rs 2,406 in Chennai. The price of LPG cylinders is revised monthly for all states and union territories in India.

Restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Today, April 1, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 949.50 in Delhi, Rs 976 in Kolkata, Rs 949.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 965.50 in Chennai.

LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government-subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month.

There has been a consistent increase in active domestic customers across India, according to the data provided by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. As of July 1, 2021, there are 29.11 crore active domestic LPG consumers, including the PMUY customers. In 2018-19, the country had 26.54 crore customers.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today, giving some respite. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.

However, Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16.

