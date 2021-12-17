Amazon-Future Deal: CCI Suspends 2019 Future Coupon Nod, Imposes Rs 200 Cr Penalty on US Retailer

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday suspneded Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future Group, a unit of Future Retail Ltd. The Indian antitrust watchdog also imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on US retail giant for concealing information while seeking nod from CCI.

CCI had mentioned in its order, “it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh."

“Amazon had supressed the actual scope of the Combination and had made

false and incorrect statements in relation to the BCAs, which are intertwined into the scope and purpose of the Combination," CCI further mentioned in its 57-page order.

Advertisement

On November 16, the Delhi High Court had directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to rule on revoking its approval to the Amazon-Future Coupons deal within two weeks.The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had earlier filed a PIL against CCI that the regulator had issued a showcause notice to Amazon in June, but has not taken a decision yet.

Independent directors of Future Retail Ltd also wrote to CCI in the past seeking revocation of the nod given to the US giant’s 2019 investments into Future Coupons. They accused Amazon of submitting “completely opposite information" while seeking approval from CCI .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.