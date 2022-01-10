Credit Card Users: Here are Best 5 Credit Cards for Big Discounts, Cashbacks

New Year is just around the corner and so is our excuse to go on a shopping spree. Don’t have enough cash? Concerned about how to balance your wants and bills? Worry not. Your old dependable friend credit card will come in handy. Credit cards come with varied benefits starting from cashback to exciting discounts. Today we look at some of the popular credit cards out there.

>Amazon Pay Amazon Card

Shopping with your Amazon Pay Credit Card on Amazon can save you big bucks while availing of no-cost EMI benefits. The card offers a 5 percent cashback to Prime users on all Amazon purchases whereas the cashback for non-Prime customers is capped at 3 percent. There’s also a 2 percent cashback on 100-plus Amazon partner merchants and a 1 percent cashback on all other transactions.

>Citi Bank Credit Card

The Citi Bank Shoppers Stop First Citizen Credit Card comes with first-year benefits worth Rs 5,250 including 500 First Citizen points (Rs 300) on the first spend within 30 days of card issuance. The card offers a fuel surcharge reversal of 1 percent and every time you spend at Shoppers Stop, you get exciting reward points that can be converted into cash or used for purchases. The card has a zero annual fee on spendings of Rs 30,000 or more. So, if you need to revamp your wardrobe, the Citi Bank Shoppers Stop first Citizen Credit Card is the card to go for.

>Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card comes with a flat 5 percent unlimited cashback for all spending made on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent cashback on online platforms like Swiggy, Uber, PVR and others. For all other spends, there’s 1.5 per cent cashback. The card comes with a joining offer of a Flipkart voucher worth Rs 500 for the first Flipkart purchase, 15 percent cash back (up to Rs 500) on the first Myntra purchase. The annual fee for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is Rs 500.

>HDFC Millenia Credit Card

If you prefer buying from both Amazon and Flipkart, HDFC bank’s Millenia Credit Card could be your best bet for discounts and offers. The card comes with a flat 5 percent cashback for all Flipkart and Amazon purchases. In addition to that, the Millenia Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on Flight & Hotel bookings via PayZapp and SmartBuy, and a 1 percent cashback on other offline spends and wallet reloads. The card is available at an annual charge of Rs 1000.

>SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card

Available at a yearly fee of Rs 499, SBI SimplyCLICK credit card offers 10X rewards with partner online platforms like Amazon, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, Lenskart and various others. The SBI card comes with joining benefits of Rs 500 given as an Amazon gift card. Additionally, there are also 5X rewards on all online spending and a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver.

