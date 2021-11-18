Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Gain Up To 1,166% in a Day; Bitcoin, Ether in Red Zone

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency as of now, continued to fall maintaining its record for the last few days. On Thursday, November 18, prices of Bitcoin fell to the sub $60,000 level, similar to how it performed the day before. At the time of writing this article, one Bitcoin was priced at $59,395.64. This was up by 0.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, and down by 8.89 per cent over the last seven days. The fall in the prices came days after Bitcoin registered its all time high of more than $68,000 last week. The dominance of the cryptocurrency decreased too. At the time of writing, Bitcoins market dominance was 43.21 per cent, a decrease of 0.21 per cent over the day.

“Bitcoin continues to remain passive, trading around the $60,000 levels. It is speculated that sharp decline in the price is due to sell-offs after Bitcoin prices rocketed largely due to news of its recent Taproot upgrade, which gives developers access to a wider range of toolboxes. The Bitcoin trend indicates that it has been consolidating near its support level for the second day in succession. The RSI indicator slid below 50 for the first time since October 1 this year. However, we may expect a reversal in the trends based on the favourable factors surrounding Bitcoin and other Alts," said the WazirX trade desk on the continuous dip in Bitcoin price.

Advertisement

Ethereum, which had also recorded its lifetime high along with Bitcoin, hovered around similar prices on the day as well. One coin of Ether at the time of writing this article was priced at $4,217.06, according to data available at global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. This was up by 0.88 per cent over the last 24 hours, but down by over 10 per cent in the last seven days. Ether had last week scaled its lifetime high over more than $4,800, as per data.

“Ethereum continues to follow bitcoin without much movement in the last 24 hours. The same was the case with major Altcoins as well. However, the metaverse base project The Sandbox (SAND) saw a major surge in prices as it gained more than 25 per cent since the previous day," commented the WazirX Trade Desk.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation saw a slight increase in its numbers on Thursday, November 18, after a constant dip over the past few days. The market cap was standing at 2.60 trillion, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was up by 0.35 per cent over the past 24 hours. The total crypto volume, however, fell significantly during the course of the last day. The volume of traded coins stood at $125.88 billion, which was a 12.94 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours.

Angry Squid was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on the crypto tracking website showed. Over the last 24 hour, the value of one token increased by 1,166.94 per cent. One token was priced at $0.001673, as per data. Star Ship Royal occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $1.81 and up by 1,071.45 per cent over the last 24 hours. Yearn Cash, valued at $63.29 per token, continued its upward trend and came third with a surge of 376.44 per cent in the last day.

Advertisement

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to ARC Governance. The price of one token went down by 99.96 per cent and was trading at $0.4086. Floki Meta and AzeusX came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 84.22 and 82.00 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

Advertisement

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Angry Squid: $0.001673 - up by 1,166.94 per cent

Star Ship Royal: $1.81 - up by 1,071.45 per cent

Advertisement

Yearn Cash: $63.29 - up by 376.44 per cent

FireRocket: $0.00001197 - up by 352.14 per cent

HYPED: $0.0000000007999 - up by 340.36 per cent

AtromG8: $0.1469 - up by 275.28 per cent

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

ARC Governance: $0.4086 - down by 99.96 per cent

Floki Meta: $0.0000001035 - down by 84.22 per cent

Azeus X: $0.0007745 - down by 82.00 per cent

Elonomics: $1.43 - down by 81.14 per cent

Advertisement

HYPED: $0.00001235 - down by 80.21 per cent

ownix: $1.26 - down by 77.56 per cent

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.