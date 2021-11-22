Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Rise Up To 1,90,111%; Bitcoin, Ether Still in Red

>Cryptocurrency Update: The world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of traded units, Bitcoin, pushed itself up slightly to hover around the $60,000 mark on Monday, November 22 after a sell-off last week. However, the prices quickly dropped towards the later part of the days. At the time of writing this article, the price of one unit of Bitcoin stood at $57,403.26, as per data from crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. This was down by 3.17 per cent over the course of the last day and by 12.88 per cent over the past seven days, data showed. The fall in the prices came days after Bitcoin registered its all time high of more than $68,000 earlier in November.

Advertisement

“The cryptocurrency market showed signs of recovery after the sell-off on Friday. Bitcoin continued to hover around the $60,000 mark. The largest altcoin, Ethereum, showed significant recovery over the weekend. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies had modest gains over the past 24 hours. The momentum in the market is currently bullish, and it is showing signs of recovery as Bitcoin could reach significantly higher by the end of the year. With Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade going live over the past week, it’s followers are hopeful for a much larger rally. The total crypto market cap shot past $2.65 trillion over the past 24 hours as the market emerged out of the bearish momentum over the weekend," saod Edul patel, CEO and co founder of Mudrex, a crypto trading platform.

The prices of Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, dropped too during the day on Monday. One unit of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $4,205.75 at the time of writing this article. This was down by 3.04 per cent over the last 24 hoyrs and by 10.75 per cent over the past seven days, showed data from CoinMarketCap.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation saw a huge dip in its numbers on Monday, November 22, following the trend of a constant fall over the past few days. The market cap was standing at 2.57 trillion, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was down by 2.02 per cent over the past 24 hours. The total crypto volume, however, increased significantly during the course of the last day. The volume of traded coins stood at $114.48 billion, which was a 12.62 per cent increase over the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

Shih Tzu was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on the crypto tracking website showed. Over the last 24 hour, the value of one token increased by 1,90,111.30 per cent. One token was priced at $0.00001794, as per data. Ethereum Meta was back at the top gainers’ list by occupying the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $0.000005616 and up by 15,314.23 per cent over the last 24 hours. C Y Finance, valued at $0.05043 per token, continued came third with a surge of 640.47 per cent in the last day.

Advertisement

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to BabelFish. The price of one token went down by 93.72 per cent and was trading at $0.000000003108. Verify Token and Sleepy-Shib came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 83.52 and 72.80 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Shih Tzu: $0.00001794 - up by 1,90,111.30 per cent

Advertisement