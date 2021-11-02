Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Gain Up to 2,340.75% In a Day; Check Details

The global cryptocurrency market has been witnessing a rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks with Bitcoin and Ether touching new lifetime highs, memecoins like Shiba Inu becoming increasingly popular, and play to earn tokens like Squid Game soaring to new peaks only to be known as an apparent scam. On Tuesday, November 2, world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose 2.13 per cent over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing this article, one Bitcoin was priced at $63,373.88, while its market cap stood at $1,194,135,564,973. Ethereum or Ether, too, went up by 3.12 per cent. The price of one ether coin was fixed at $4,460.05 at the time of writing this article. Shiba Inu or SHIB however, over the course of the past day, suffered a dip of 1.55 per cent and was priced at

$0.00007061.

“Bitcoin continues to tread along the $61K to 62K levels. BTC is forming a cup and handle pattern and many experts/analysts believe that theBTC price will hit the 6 figure mark by this year end. Interestingly, the Bitcoin market cap rose from $1.13 trillion to $1.17 trillion in just a matter of hours on 01st Nov, 2021," said a spokesperson at WazirX Trade Desk.

“The past 24 hours remained pretty interesting for the cryptocurrency market. The largest crypto by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, did not make any significant moves. It was a clear altcoin session as most of the top altcoins made significant positive moves. Polkadot (DOT) shot up more than 15% with the Parachains coming closer to the DOT ecosystem. Shiba Inu continued to remain volatile, after its supporters continued the buying spree," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founter of global crypto trading firm Mudrex.

At the time of writing this article, Polkadot was trading at a 14.16 per cent surge in the last 24 hours. One unit of Polkadot was priced at $50.93, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap saw a 2.09 per cent increase over the last 24 hours. The market cap stood at 2.71 on Tuesday at 1612 IST. Similarly, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $ 136.88 billion, figures from CoinMarketCap showed. This was up by 0.57 per cent as compared to the last day. “The total crypto market cap moved past the $2.63 trillion mark. The coming 24 hours would likely remain volatile for the altcoins," said Patel.

Elonomics emerged the top gainer in the crypto market on Tuesday, after its successful run in the past week. The altcoin surged up to 2,340.75 per cent, priced at $24.17. UNITED EMIRATES DECENTRALIZED COIN occupied the second spot, priced at $0.4466 , and up by 1,024.27 per cent over the last 24 hours. Melalie, valued at $0.1288 per token, came third with a surge of 630.28 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to Ethereum Meta. The price of one token went down by 85.72 per cent and was trading at $0.000006488. PumpShibaX and SHIBAWITCH TOKEN Finance came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 70.64 and 67.02 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Elonomics: $24.17 - up by 2,340.75 per cent over last 24 hours

UNITED EMIRATES DECENTRALIZED COIN: $0.4466 - up by 1024.27 per cent over last 24 hours

Melalie: $0.1288 - up by 630.28 per cent over last 24 hours

GreenMonZilla: $0.00000004796 - up by 330.66 per cent over last 24 hours

OOGI: $0.0035 - up by 263.34 per cent over last 24 hours

Dogeswap: $171.66 - up by 213.53 per cent over last 24 hours

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Ethereum Meta: $0.000006488 - down by 87.52 per cent over last 24 hours

PumpShibaX: $0.0000003027 - down by 70.64 per cent over last 24 hours

SHIBAWITCH TOKEN: $0.0002899 - down by 67.02 per cent over last 24 hours

Buff Doge Token: - $0.00000006069 down by 60.72 per cent over last 24 hours

Londefy: $0.000000004518 - down by 54.61 per cent over last 24 hours

FLOKACHU TOKEN: $0.0000002303 - down by 47.82 per cent over last 24 hours

