Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Gain Up To 5,383% in a Day. Check Prices Here

A week after gaining its all time high of $69,000 and then falling below the $65,000 mark, world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin hovered near the $66,000 mark on Monday, November 15. One token of Bitcoin was priced at $65,885.57 at the time of writing this article. This was an increase of 2.24 per cent over the last 24 hours, data from cryptocurrency tracking website CoinMarketCap showed. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.23 per cent, an increase of 0.06, said a note on the website. Ethereum, which had also touched its all time high last week, was trading at $4,732.08 on the day. This was an increase of 2.80 per cent over the course of the last day.

Speaking about the fluctuations in Bitcoin and Ether prices, Edul Patel, CEO and founder of Mudrex, said, “Long-term investors have no reason to fret as of now. The overall momentum in the market is still positive and there are a number of significant events updates coming to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, that will influence the market in a massively positive way over the coming few months. The next few days might see an increase in profit booking as short positions are opening up in the futures market."

“BTC (Bitcoin) has been fairly rage bound over the weekend, trading in the range of $64,000- $66,000. The asset has a market capitalization of $1.25T, and at current prices BTC dominance stands at 19.5 per cent. This comes after the bullish sentiment of BTC took a turn when the SEC rejected VanEck’s Bitcoin exchange-traded product on November 12. However, this negative development was flipped after the successful activation of the Taproot soft fork on November 13, which saw BTC bounce back up to its current levels.," said the ZebPay Trade Desk.

The global cryptocurrency market cap on Monday, November 15, was standing at $2.88 trillion. This was up by 1.14 per cent over the course of the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed. The total crypto volume, however, fell significantly during the course of the last day. The volume of traded coins stood at $90.83 billion, which was a 2.97 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.41 billion, which was 74.21 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

HuskyX was the top gainer in the global crypto market, the data on CoinMarketCap showed. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one token increased by 5,383.72 per cent. One token was priced at $0.000001857, as per data. PolypuX occupied the second spot in the top gainers’ pack, priced at $0.03294 and up by 2,693.53 per cent over the last 24 hours. Impermax, valued at $2.71 per token, came third with a surge of 723.63 per cent in the last day.

As far as losers were concerned, the top spot went to CashBack Pro. The price of one token went down by 96.97 per cent and was trading at $0.1475. Nemesis DAO and Vee Finance came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 63.13 and 62.84 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

>HuskyX: $0.000001857 - up by 5,383.72 per cent in last 24 hours

>PolypuX: $0.03294 - up by 2,693.53 per cent in last 24 hours

>Impermax: $2.71 - up by 723.63 per cent in last 24 hours

>Angry Squid: $0.00000781 - up by 641.22 per cent in last 24 hours

>BNBeer: $0.000000002505 - up by 223.30 per cent in last 24 hours

>Primecoin: $0.8622 - up by 168.56 per cent in last 24 hours

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

>CashBack Pro: $0.1475 - down by 96.97 per cent in last 24 hours

>Nemesis DAO: $537.24 - down by 63.13 per cent in last 24 hours

>Vee Finance: $0.03983 - down by 62.84 per cent in last 24 hours

>Qrkita Token: $0.000006056 - down by 61.14 per cent in last 24 hours

>BitShiba: $0.0000001503 - down by 52.78 per cent in last 24 hours

>Yearn Classic Finance: $12.65 - down by 52.70 per cent in last 24 hours

