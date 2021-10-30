Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Crypto Coins Rise Up To 13,430.08% in a Day; Check Details

The global cryptocurrency market cap on Saturday, October 30, was standing at $2.64 trillion as Ethereum touched fresh lifetime highs on Friday. During the day, Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin rose to as much as $4,459.20, surpassing its earlier record of $4,379.62. On Saturday too, Ether continued its winning run. It went up by 0.10 per cent over the last 24 hours but was priced at

$4,339.45, down from the record highs. In recent weeks, the cryptocurrency markets have seen a steep rise, with memecoin Shiba Inu skyrocketing up to 160 per cent this week. On Saturday, Shiba Inu, which ranks 9th on the CoinMarketCap chart of most popular altcoins, was priced at $0.00007392. This was a surge of 9.22 per cent over the past 24 hours, according to data available with CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin on the other hand was priced at $61,607.78, up by 1.20 per cent over the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $ 116.30 billion. This was down by as much as 20.02 per cent as compared to Friday. On Friday, the total market volume had also decreased as a whole, according to data. The total volume in DeFi was standing at $12.12 billion, 10.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, according to data available with CoinMarketCap. “The volume of all stable coins is now $89.84 billion, which is 77.25 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume," the platform said in an update.

Apart from these regular altcoins, Squid Game token or SQUID stole the show in the crypto market since the time it was launched. Based on the popular Korean death game of the same name, the Squid Game token is a play-to-earn token, for which an online tournament will be launched in November. Launched on October 20, SQUID rose up to 1,00,000 per cent since it was released in the market. It is currently priced at $13.64, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Its market cap stood at $9,842,763,407 over the last 24 hours, while the volume rose by 16.03 per cent over the same period of time.

Elonomics was the top gainer in the crypto market, surging up to as high as 13,430.08 per cent over the course of the last day. The value of one Elonomics token was $53.55 while writing this article. Master Contract Token came next, standing at $0.01865, and up by 5,343.92 per cent over the last 24 hours. CatzCoin, valued at $0.00006874 per token, came third with a surge of 1,720.46 per cent in the last day.

As far as top losers were concerned, the first position was taken by Monster Grand Prix Token, which went down by 99.06 per cent and was priced at $0.6216. GreenMoonZilla and The Seed Farm came second and third in the chart, decreasing by 98.47 per cent and 88.35 per cent respectively during the course of the last day.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

>Elonomics: $53.55 - up by 13,430.08 per cent over last 24 hours

>Master Contract Token: $0.01865 - up by 5,343.92 per cent over last 24 hours

>CatzCoin: $0.00006874 - up by 1,720.46 per cent over last 24 hours

>CoinxPad: $0.0001312 - up by 444.86 per cent over last 24 hours

>DogeMoon: $0.0004827 - up by 375.55 per cent over last 24 hours

>Rocket Racoon: $0.00000005191 - up by 333.59 per cent over last 24 hours

> Monster Grand Prix Token: $0.6216 - down by per cent over last 24 hours

>GreenMoonZilla: $0.000000001118 - down by 98.47 per cent over last 24 hours

>The Seed Farm: $27.74 - down by 88.35 per cent over last 24 hours

>IceCube Finance: $83.46 - down by 83.08 per cent over last 24 hours

>Pollchain: $0.01066 - down by 51.55 per cent over last 24 hours

>Acute >Angle >Cloud: $0.002611 - down by 50.87 per cent over last 24 hours

