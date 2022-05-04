Campus Activewear IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Campus Activewear IPO: Athleisure brand Campus Activewear Limited saw a good subscription rate from investors who gave its three-day public issue a good response. The Campus Activewear IPO was subscribed 51.75 times over the 3.36 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from April 26-28, 2022. The issue was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore shares by promoters and shareholders of the company, through which the selling shareholders would look to raise Rs 981 crore.

If you have invested in Campus Activewear IPO, you can check the share allotment status on Wednesday. There are two ways to check the share allotment application status — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website. Once the shares are alloted, the ineligible investors will get their refunds on Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors May 6.

How to Check Campus Activewear IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

a) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

b) Select issue type ‘equity’ and issue name ‘Campus Activewear’

c) Enter either application number, or PAN number

d) For the last step, check box (I’m not a robot) and click on ‘search’ button to see if you have won the bid

How to Check Campus Activewear IPO Allotment Status via Registar’s Website

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

b) Select company name ‘Campus Activewear Limited - IPO’

c) Select the option and accordingly enter either ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’

d) After this is done the last step is to click on ‘Search’ button and your IPO status will be visible

It must be noted that you will be able to view Campus Activewear IPO allotment status only when the same has been done.

Campus Activewear GMP Today

According to IPO Watch, the Campus Activewear shares are giving a premium of Rs 95 in the grey market today. Campus Activewear IPO GMP is currently Rs 95, which is the same as yesterday. As Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is Rs 95, it means the grey market is expecting Campus Activewear IPO listing around Rs 387 ( Rs 292 + Rs 95), around 32 per cent higher from Campus Activewear IPO price band of Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.

Company Details

Campus Activewear Ltd. (Campus) is one of the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21. Campus manufactures and distributes a variety of footwear like running shoes, walking shoes, casual shoes, floaters, slippers, flip flops and sandals, at affordable prices. It had an approximately 15% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for FY20, which increased to ~17% in FY21. It is also the fastest-growing scaled sports and athleisure footwear brand in India over FY19 to FY21.

