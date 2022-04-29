Crypto Exchange Platform Binance to Offer Guide on Digital Assets for Students, Investors; Know More

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance on Friday announced a series of educational initiatives aimed at improving awareness about blockchain technology and digital assets among Indian investors, especially the student community. Through its three key educational initiatives, Binance hopes to provide open access to blockchain and crypto learning to investors.

As a follow up to its Binance Campus BUIDLers Program that was launched in October 2021, the platform has partnered with Inter-Institutional Inclusive Innovation Centre (i4c) to initiate the ‘Blockchain for Good’ Ideathon. The collaboration will provide a platform to students studying in various colleges across the country to come up with solutions that would make the blockchain space more inclusive and accessible for all.

As part of the initiative, Binance, most recently, partnered up with IIT Delhi and organised various crypto trading and NFT (Non-fungible Token) art competition at the three-day cultural fest ‘Rendezvous’ held from April 24 to April 26. Binance, through this collaboration, spread awareness about the various uses of blockchain such as NFT tickets, NFT certificates, fan tokens, and POAP (Proof Of Attendance Protocol), among others.

Binance also announced that it will be hosting a free-and-open-for-all webinar titled “Crypto for All" on May 1 at 6 pm, where attendees will be taught the basic concepts about Blockchain and crypto. The session will see the attendance of major finance influencers, including Neha Nagar, Kashif Raza, and Aditya Saini. People attending the seminar will be given a participation certificate which will be issued over blockchain by Binance NFT. In addition, Binance, in the webinar, will also organise several competitions.

The winners of the competition will receive giveaways in Bitcoins and Binance Coin.

“With Binance’s vast resources of academy content and our Learn and Earn Program, we hope to create the right incentives for users to do more thorough research and make better-informed investment decisions," said Leon Foong, head of APAC (Asia-Pacific) at Binance, in a press release.

Leon highlighted the Learn and Earn program, wherein, participants get an opportunity to earn cryptocurrency while learning about important topics related to the blockchain industry. Participants are given crypto rewards in exchange for completing tasks like watching video clips, reading articles, and passing quizzes.

“India has one of the largest populations in the world with a median age of 28. This represents a huge opportunity for us to play our role in educating the future innovators and builders of India," Leon said.

