Cryptocurrency Market: 6 Crypto Coins Rise up to 1314% in a Day. Crypto Market in Green

>Cryptocurrency Update: The global cryptocurrency market on Saturday, January 15, saw a decent rise in its value after a constant decline for days. The cryptocurrency market cap was standing at $2.06 trillion, according to data from global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. This was up by 2.75 per cent over the last 24 hours. The The global crypto volume however fell significantly over the past day as more traders held their coins. The total volume of traded coins amounted to $75.44 billion over the course of the last day. This has risen by 27.28 per cent over the last 24 hours, said data. The volume of all stable coins was $60.36 billion, which is 80.01 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The crypto market has been on the downward trod for a while now, clashing with the discovery of the Omicron variant, as investors stayed away. The global traders have been avoiding risk assets amid Omicron fear and have been investing in safer assets instead.On Saturday however, all the top 10 crypto coins, barring Tether and USD rose in their values — fuelling the increase of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Major crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Polkadot, Cardano and others saw a hike in their prices.

One unit of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market price, rose to $43,065.58. This was up by 2.44 per cent over the last 24 hours and 2.79 per cent over the last seven days, according to global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. “Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.09 per cent, a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day," mentioned the platform in a note on its website.

Ether, the world’s largest altcoin, also rose over the day, going past the $3,300 mark. One coin of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $3,320.90 at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 3.42 per cent over the last 24 hours and by as much as 3.16 per cent over the last seven days.

Megatech became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Monday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 1,314.69 per cent. One token was priced at $0.01981, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Dogelana and NDN Link were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Megatech: $0.01981 - up by 1,314.69 per cent

Dogelana: $0.0001414 - up by 485.63 per cent

NDN Link: $0.009359 - up by 468.06 per cent

H3RO3S: $0.1259 - up by 418.31 per cent

MiniTesla: $0.000000001372 - up by 292.16 per cent

OBRok Token: $0.000004169 - up by 251.44 per cent

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Doge Raca: $0.000001303 - down by 80.02 per cent

GLOW: $0.0000000001238 - down by 78.72 per cent

Waterfall Finance: $135.30 - down by 70.91 per cent

CryptoBay: $0.02265 - down by 69.84 per cent

CATCOIN: $0.0000000001349 - down by 68.45 per cent

Metaverse Future: $0.03181 - down by 62.27 per cent

