Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin at 1-Month High of $22,000, Ether up by 40% in a Week

Cryptocurrency Price Today: After over a month of hovering in and out of the $900 million level zone, the global cryptocurrency market on Tuesday, July 19, breached the $1 trillion mark. This was the first time that the market cap went past the levels since June 13, amid a crypto winter that engulfed traders across the globe. The global crypto market cap was trading at $1.02 trillion at the time of writing this article, which is a jump of 1.93 per cent over the past day, as per data. Investors were finally out of the extreme fear zone after months, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana and other displaying major gains as the week started.

Bitcoin price today breached the $22,000 levels to scale a one-month high. At the time of writing this article, the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency was standing at $22,079.39, as per data from CoinMarketCap. This was a jump of 0.40 per cent over the past 24 hours, and 10.91 per cent over the past week.

Advertisement

“Bitcoin continued its bullish uptrend climbing above the $22,000 level. The market sentiment towards BTC is finally out of the “extreme fear" zone and is at its highest level since over 3 months. The 12-hourly chart for BTC has broken out of the channel pattern. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300 and an immediate support level is expected at $17,700. The daily RSI continues to remain in a healthy zone above the level of 50. We could expect the uptrend to continue in the coming weeks," said analysts at the WazirX trade desk.

Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin’s rally over the past one week, gaining over 40 per cent during the same time period and scaling the $1,600 mark for the first time in over a month. Ether price today was standing at $1,536.66, a rise of 5.98 per cent over the past 24 hours.

“Ethereum continued to rally with nearly a 20 per cent gain yesterday alone. Ethereum has crossed the $1,600 level for the first time since over a month as the Total Crypto markets reclaimed the $1t trillion level. On the daily time-frame, the trend for Ethereum has broken out of the descending channel pattern. The next key resistance for Ethereum is expected at $1,740," said the WazirX analysts.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 19 2022, Tuesday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Advertisement

Bitcoin $22,079.39 or 0.40 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,536.66 or 5.98 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9998 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.05 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $260.87 or 1.02 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9991 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $$0.3571 or 1.72 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Cardano $0.4821 or 2.53 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $43.46 or 4.15 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06638 1.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.