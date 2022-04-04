Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Drops Below $47,000, Ether Gains; Check Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin price today, that is April 4, Monday, dropped slightly to go below the $46,000 mark, as the global crypto market traded in red too. Among the 10 top crypto coins, five were trading in red on the day. Bitcoin had touched the $47,000 mark on Monday, but fell after initial hours as analysts predicted price correction after the world’s largest crypto coin gained over the last few days. Recently, Bitcoin touched a three-month high after it spiralled down over the past due to volatile markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and Fed policies and general market mood. In late March, however, Bitcoin along with the crypto market as a whole made a U-turn to show gains.

One unit of Bitcoin today was priced at $46,164.05 at the time of writing this article, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was down by 0.60 per cent over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin price was down by 1.69 per cent in the last seven days, according to the data.

“Bitcoin had edged over $48,000 during the past week before sliding to $46,000 as selling volumes proliferated and traders booked profits at the resistance level, which saw a minor correction in the prices. On the daily timeframe, the BTC trend can be seen retesting the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said the WazirX Trade Desk in a note to News18.com.

Ethereum, the world’s second largest crypto coin, gained slightly on the day after recording a fall. Ether price today was standing at $3,501.74 at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, and by 5.48 per cent in the last seven days.

“Ethereum grew stronger against Bitcoin gaining almost 7 per cent in the past week as the Bitcoin dominance index fell below 42 per cent for the first time since the start of February 2022. With Ethereum transitioning to the Proof-of-stake(PoS) mechanism, the use cases for ETH will go up considerably and we could see its dominance against Bitcoin grow even stronger," added WazirX.

The global crypto market cap was standing at $2.15 trillion, dropping by 0.19 per cent, while writing this article.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on March 28, 2022 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $46,164.05 or 0.760 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $3,501.74 or 0.30 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $446.44 or 0.57 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $136.53 or 0.81 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $1.22 or 4.90 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.8357 or 0.32 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Terra $114.33 or 1.50 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Avalanche $96.98or 2.15 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

