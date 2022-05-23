Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Flat as Markets Slow Down; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on May 23, Monday remained mostly flat but as gained around 2.53 per cent over the past day, moving in accordance with the stock markets. Major crypto coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana also did not register much growth, but remained in green. However, the crypto market did not show a huge recovery and the same would be unlikely if the macro economic situation does not improve, as per experts.

“Despite the ongoing market uncertainty, regulation will serve to strengthen trust and adoption of digital assets, enabling more retail investors to have confidence in entering and trading in the sector. Just as traditional finance has been around for a long time to finesse its regulatory frameworks, only time and opportunities for open discussions will provide greater understanding of the future of finance and guardrails to protect investors," said the CoinDCX research Team.

“For eight consecutive weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped; along with it major indexes have declined as well. As the S&P 500 fell, its high correlation with the crypto markets was evident. BTC ending the week at the $30,000 level also marks its 8th consecutive weekly close in the red. With the stock markets registering new lows, it’s likely that the current bearish trend will continue," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

Bitcoin price today was standing at $30,364.56, up by 3.29 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Among altcoins, Ether price today at the time of writing this article was $2,043.93, as per data. This was up by 3.61 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin prices have remained fairly flat since the last 10 days or so, consolidating around the $30,000 level. The monthly trend for BTC has broken below the ascending channel pattern. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $40,000 and an immediate support is expected at $24,000. The monthly RSI for Bitcoin is currently at 47 which is at the lowest point in over 2 years. The support for the RSI is at 43," said the WazirX trade desk in a note to news18.com.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 23, 2022, Monday (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $30,364.56 or 3.29 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $2,043.93 or 3.61 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9989 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9999 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $307.12 or 4.08 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.432 or 6.60 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9991 or 0.25 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.529 or 3.36 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $50.84 or 0.42 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08621 or 2.30 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

