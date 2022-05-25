Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Solana Prices Remain Flat Today; See List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market remained flat on Wednesday, May 25, as the fear among crypto investors did not subside following several days of choppy stock market sessions amid a number of reasons. Major crypto coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana also did not register much growth, but mostly remained in green with a few exceptions. The global cryptocurrency market was up by 0.83 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data, standing at $1.27 trillion at the time of writing this article.

Bitcoin price today was standing at $29,740.10 at the time of writing this article. This was a slight gain of 1.32 per cent over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarket Cap.

“Bitcoin jumped up marginally last day to gain about 1.6 per cent as buying momentum picked up. On the hourly time-frame, the BTC trend is traversing within a triangle pattern, consolidating between the $29K and $31K levels. The next resistance for Bitcoin is expected at $40,000 and an immediate support is expected at $24,000. BTC needs to break above $31K and push towards the $40K level to see a significant trend reversal," said the WazirX trade desk.

The cryptocurrency fear and greed index has continued to surge over the past week, Vauld CEO and co founder Darshan Bathija said on Wednesday. “While BTC traded below the $30,000 level, the crypto fear and greed index registered its second lowest level in the index’s history, over the past week. The bearish sentiment is likely to continue as long as BTC price levels don’t register uptrends above key price levels," said Bathija.

Ether fell below the $2,000 mark through the day, plunging 0.21 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ether price today was standing at $1,977.80, as per data.

“Ethereum also made a minor gain edging over $2,000 last night. ETH against BTC however, dropped by 0.3 per cent, as Bitcoin’s dominance index maintained its level above 45 per cent. The daily chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within an ascending channel pattern trading close to the support levels. The next resistance for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.077 and an immediate support is expected at 0.064 levels," noted the WazirX trade desk.

“Over the past few days, altcoins underperformed BTC, indicating lower risk appetite levels amongst traders," added Bathija on altcoin prices.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 25, 2022, Wednesday (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $29,740.10 or 1.32 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,977.80 or 0.21 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9991 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $330.28 or 1.29 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.4084 or 0.12 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.05 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5207 or 0.44 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $49.26 or 0.86 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08321 or 0.75 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

