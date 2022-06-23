Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Flat at $20,000, Polygon Up by Over 20%; See Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Cryptocurrencies on Thursday, June 23, remained in a tight range amid volatile market conditions, with Bitcoin and Ethereum declining slightly over the day but not losing their resistance levels. The overall cryptocurrency market however saw a slight gain, while crossing the $900 billion mark once again. The global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday was standing at $902.77 billion at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 0.8 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per the data. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours came down by 5.94 per cent to stand at $66.02 billion, as traders sold off their assets while remaining at the extreme fear zone.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, moved remained flat at the $20,000 mark after scaling a historical low over the past few days, but barely latched onto that position. Bitcoin price today was standing at $20,385.28 at the time of writing this article, down slightly by 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

“Bitcoin momentarily slipped below the $20K level last night before recovering back. The BTC trend has remained fairly neutral in the last couple of days. The market sentiment has recovered into double figures, however remaining deep in the “extreme fear" zone. The hourly trend for Bitcoin has formed an ascending channel pattern. An immediate resistance is expected at the $32,300 level and a key is expected at $14,000," said the WazirX trade desk in a note to News18.com.

Meanwhile, Ether price today was down by $1.19 per cent, to stand at $1,084.44

at the time of writing this article, as per data from CoinMarketCap. In the last seven days, Ether prices slipped by over 8 per cent, data on CoinMarketCap showed on the day. Another crypto coin, Polygon, however, gained big on Wednesday. The digital currency was trading at $0.4946 at the time of writing this article, up by 20.64 per cent over the past 24 hours.

“Polygon(MATIC), recently achieved carbon neutrality(a balance between emitting and absorbing carbon). This has led to a surge in MATIC price in the last few days, jumping up by 30%. The hourly trend for MATIC has broken out of the ascending triangle pattern. The next resistance is expected at $0.73 level," added the WazirX trade desk.

Advertisement

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 23, 2022, Thursday (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,385.28 or 0.44 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Ethereum $1,084.44 or 1.19 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9991 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $220.80 or 1.96 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9995 or 0.21 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4714 or 0.15 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3263 or 0.55 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $36.07 or 3.45 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Dogecoin $0.06367 or 0.21 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.