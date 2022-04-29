Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Flat at $39,000, Ether, Dogecoin Slightly Up; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and some other major crypto coins on Friday, April 29, gained slightly and resulted in the global crypto market cap getting back in green, as markets still remained volatile amid the Fed’s hawkish views. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap was standing at $1.81 trillion. This was slightly up by 0.14 per cent over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Bitcoin price today neared the $40,000 mark again, after crashing down below $39,000 for the first time this month in a recent downfall.

Bitcoin price today was standing at $39,598.09 at the time of writing this article, data from CoinMarketCap showed. This was up by 0.46 per cent over the last 24 hours, but down by 2.74 per cent in the last seven days

“Social interest, particularly in buying the dip, has been increasing during BTC’s recent pullback. According to on-chain data by Santiment, social volume for BTC shot up significantly over the past few days. Though BTC breached the $40,000 level today, it quickly declined below the same level," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

“What this indicates is that Bitcoin’s price recovery will not be a walk in the park. The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock highlights a massive barrier running from $39,099 to $40,245. Investors who bought BTC in this zone would be seeking to liquidate, adding to the selling pressure," he added

“We also need to keep in mind that almost $2B worth of options will expire today; it’s highly likely that market participants will try to push BTC below $39,000." further said Bathija to News18.com.

Ether price today was also slightly up by 0.75 per cent. The value of one Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, was standing at $2,925.63 while writing this article. Bitcoin prices have been down by 3.11 per cent in the last seven days.

“Ethereum gained back some lost ground in the last couple of days to edge above $2,900 and gained close to 4% in that period. Ethereum against Bitcoin dropped marginally with the BTC’s dominance index staying edging above 42% for the first time since 25 days. We could expect Ethereum to weaken against BTC in the coming days as Bitcoin’s is expected to rise at a steady rate. The daily trend for ETH against BTC continues its movement within a megaphone pattern. The next resistance is expected at 0.078 and next support is expected at 0.0653," said the WazirX trade desk.

Dogecoin remained in the 10th position among top cryptocurrencies for four consecutive days, after beating Avalanche, as investors rushed in since Tuesday to invest in this memecoin. This was a direct result of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has backed Dogecoin in the past, buying Twitter.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on April 27, 2022 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $39,598.09 or 0.46 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $2,925.63 or 3.28 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $405.95 or 3.39 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9998 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $97.85 or 1.63 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.6408 or 1.37 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Terra $87.01 or 2.91 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.8369 or 0.42 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.1408 or 0.76 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

