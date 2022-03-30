Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Flat at $47,000, Ether, Solana, Terra Dip Slightly

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin on Wednesday, March 30, broke its days-long streak of recording higher prices, to stay almost flat at a little over $47,000. In the recent days, Bitcoin price saw going up to its highest levels of the year, after its value dipped below $35,000 in the months prior to that. One unit of Bitcoin price today was standing at $47,228.22 at the time of writing this article, down slightly by 0.78 per cent in the last 24 hours. As per data by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin price has jumped by as much as 12.61 per cent in the last seven days.

It must be noted that Bitcoin price yesterday touched a three-month high and remained above the $47,000 mark on the day.

Advertisement

“Bitcoin maintained a stronghold above the $47K level for the second day in a row and has been on the rise for more than a week. The RSI for BTC crossed 70 for the first time since October last year and has entered the oversold zone. We could see some profit booking at this level which inturn may pull down the prices. The 4-hourly chart for Bitcoin indicates a breakout from an ascending channel pattern. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $48,600," said the WazirX trade desk in a note to News18.com.

Ether price today also stood almost flat at $3,300, as per data from CoinMarketCap. The price of one unit of Ethereum at the time of writing this article was standing at $3,374.90, down slightly by 0.53 per cent over the past day. In the last seven days, Ether prices shot up by 15.01 per cent, as per data.

“If the prices sustains above the current level we can expect a rally towards the psychological level of $4,000 after facing some resistance. But if it goes down then buying in the dips are in the picture too. The bulls will again try to move up the asset," said the ZebPay trade desk.

Terra(LUNA), the decentralized financial payment blockchain network, made history as it rallied above $109 for the first time and broke its previous all time high amidst its Bitcoin accumulation spree, the WazirX trade desk further said.

Advertisement

The global cryptocurrency market cap registered a loss of 0.76 per cent on the day and was standing at $2.13 trillion as all major crypto coins dipped slightly.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on March 28, 2022 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $47,228.22 or 0.78 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Ethereum $3,374.90 or 0.53 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $431.68 or 0.92 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9998 or 0.002 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.8591 or 1.81 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $1.18 or 2.58 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Terra $105.54 or 0.55 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $109.85 or 0.71 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Avalanche $91.80 or 2.76 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.