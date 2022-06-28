Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Loses $21,000 Level, Ether, Dogecoin Lose Up To 7%

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The cryptocurrency market extended its previous day’s losses on Tuesday, June 28, and spiralled further down after being in the green for a few days. Bitcoin lost its $21,000 mark again, as its value dropped over the past 24 hours. The overall loss suffered by major crypto coins during the past day also caused the global cryptocurrency market to go down, as volatility of the markets continued amid a fear of entering the crypto winter with investors lacking the enthusiasm to invest in digital assets. The global cryptocurrency market cap on Tuesday fell sharply below the $950 million mark, and stood at $940.81 billion at the time of writing this article, as per data. This was a fall of 2.06 per cent over the last day.

Bitcoin price on the day dipped slightly to go below the $21,000 levels but comfortably stayed within the $20,000 mark. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin price today was standing at $20,882.98 as per data from CoinMarketCap.com. This was a fall of 2.31 per cent over the past 24 hours, and 1.46 per cent over the past seven days, the data showed. Bitcoin has hovered between the $20,000 to $22,000 levels for several days now, after recovering from the $18,000 levels.

“Bitcoin dipped marginally yesterday to fall below the $21K level. The trade volumes indicated a sell-off in the last couple of days. Meanwhile, Institutional investors withdrew over $450 million worth of BTC in the last week as reported Coinshares. This outflow of funds could spell out another fall in prices. The daily trend for Bitcoin continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern. The next key support is expected at $14,000," said the WazirX trade desk in a note to news18.com.

Meanwhile, Ether price today was however slightly down by 1.74 per cent, to stand at $1,206.07 while writing this article. Solana and Dogecoin lost up to around 7 per cent over the day, while another crypto coin Startis surged by over 90 per cent.

“Stratis(STRAX), a blockchain development platform, surged by over 90 per cent in the last 24 hours or so outperforming the overall crypto markets, significantly. Interestingly, the demand for Smart Contacts and Blockchain programming platforms has risen multifold in recent times," said the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 28, 2022, Tuesday (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,882.98 or 2.31 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,206.07 or 1.07 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.999 or 0.05 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $237.80 or 0.91 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9996 or 0.16 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3501 or 3.69 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4894 or 3.11 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $438.780.94 or 5.37 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.07176 or 6.78 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

