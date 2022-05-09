Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Lowest in a Month, Ether, Solana Dip Sharply; List Here

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market continued with its downward rally early on May 9, Monday, as all major crypto coins fell on the day amid negative sentiments from traders. The global cryptocurrency market was down by 2.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data, standing at $1.55 trillion at the time of writing this article. The gains from the Dollar index will result in a further slump in The global cryptocurrency market continued with its downward rally early on May 9, Monday, as all major crypto coins fell on the day amid negative sentiments from traders. The global cryptocurrency market was down by 2.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per data, standing at $1.55 trillion at the time of writing this article. The gains from the Dollar index will result in a further slump in crypto coins in the coming days, experts have said.

“Nasdaq 100 once again fell for the fifth consecutive week. The crypto markets have been moving in lock-step with the equities market, and what we’re seeing right now is investors treating BTC as a risk-on asset. In light of fears of rising inflation, most investors have taken a risk-off approach - selling stocks and cryptos alike in order to cut down risk," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

Bitcoin price today was standing at $33,644.72 at the time of writing this article, its lowest in a month. This was a sharp plunge of 2.34 per cent over the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarket Cap.

“Bitcoin dropped further to sub $34,000 levels as the Dollar index continued to strengthen. Meanwhile, whale transactions for Bitcoin and Ethereum have hit a new high in almost four years despite the fall in prices and a general worrying sentiment among investors. The weekly trend for BTC has broken out of the long formed channel pattern. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and an immediate support for BTC is expected at $33,100 levels. We could see Bitcoin and the other Altcoins bleed further as the Dollar index keeps gaining," said the WaziX trade desk in a note to News18.com.

“When the Fed Reserve announced that interest rates would rise by half a percentage point, BTC saw a brief relief rally where the crypto touched $40,000. This sentiment did not last for long as market participants began panicking over inflation and a potential recession, resulting in equities and crypto markets plunging," added Bathija.

Ether fell below the $2,500 mark through the day, plunging 3.27 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ether price today was standing at $2,461.00, as per data.

“A sharp fall in market sentiment resulted in Bitcoin registering levels around $34,000, while ETH dropped to $2,527. The fear and greed Index for crypto, which gauges market sentiment stood at “extreme fear" at the moment," said Bathija.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 9, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $33,644.72 or 2.34 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $2,461.00 or 3.27 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9999 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $349.45 or 2.64 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9999 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.5671 or 0.91 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $75.36 or 2.71 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.7101 or 3.99 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Terra $62.88 or 3.51 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

TerraUSD $0.9976 or 0.04 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

