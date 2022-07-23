Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Near $23,000, Ether Flat at $1,580; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market, despite its overall rally through the week, fell slightly on Saturday, July 18, even as it held it’s $1 trillion mark. This was due to an overall loss incurred by major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin. The crypto market cap was standing at $1.05 trillion on the day, which is a 0.83 per cent decrease over the past 24 hours.

“Even though the week started on a bit bearish note, the momentum picked up heavily mid-week, taking most cryptocurrencies up," said Edul Patel, CEO and co founder of Mudrex.

Bitcoin price today fell 1.06 per cent over the last 24 hours to stand at $22,896.23 as per data from CoinMarketCap while writing this article, as traders bore the brunt of Tesla selling 75 per cent of its holdings of the crypto coin. However, the sentiment over Bitcoin improved further and reached its highest since April this year, analysts said earlier this week.

Advertisement

“Bitcoin has rallied from US$20,000 on Monday to above US$23,000 on Friday. Despite the crypto sliding a bit after Tesla announced it had sold 75 per cent of its BTC holdings, the crypto has tried to keep up with the selling pressure from bears. If bulls can make a move, one can expect BTC to trade at the US$24,000 mark soon," said Patel.

Ethereum dropped on the day too, not being able to hold the $1600 mark it had reached earlier in the week. Ether price today at the time of writing this article was $1,580.16, down by 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed. However, Ether has gained over 30 per cent in the last seven days, according to the data.

“While the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has outperformed the market by continuously rallying for the past seven days. ETH has gained nearly 34 per cent in the past seven days following the announcement date of the Merge. If the consistency of gains is maintained, we might see ETH regain the US$2,000 level in the coming week," noted Patel.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 23, 2022, Saturday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Advertisement

Bitcoin $22,896.23 or 1.06 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,580.16 or 0.63 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $266.64 or 0.25 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.13 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.361 or 1.42 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Advertisement

Cardano $0.4933 or 1.17 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $41.51 or 3.50 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06891 or 1.69 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here