Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Price Over $31,000, Ether, Solana in Green; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Monday, June 6, showed positive signs after Bitcoin closed in green following nine consecutive weeks of tracking losses during the close. The cryptocurrency market on the day started off in green, after remaining flat on the day before, rising 3.99 per cent in the past 24 hours. As per data, the global crypto market cap was standing at $1.28 trillion at the time of writing this article, with experts saying that buyers are still on the bearish side.

Bitcoin finally breached the $31,000 levels, after days of being below the S30,000 mark. Bitcoin price today was standing at $31,150.14 at the time of writing this article. This was a gain of 4.57 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin finally ended the week in green after closing lower for 9 consecutive weeks. BTC has gained over 3% since last night, edging above $31,000. The hourly trend for Bitcoin has broken above the triangle pattern. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $40,000 and an immediate support is expected at $26,800. The market sentiment, however, continues to remain grim hovering in the “extreme fear" zone," said the WazirX Trade desk.

“Over the past weeks, we have also seen bitcoin dominance increase. Usually, in bearish markets, alts underperform compared to BTC as they have a higher risk profile. The risk-off approach means that investors will stay away from high-risk investments at the moment," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

Ethereum price today was still below the $1,900 mark but gained 4.17 per cent over the past 24 hours to stand at $1,871.74 per unit, at the time of writing this article. After a weekend of underperforming, Solana and Cardano among other altcoins gained over 7 per cent each.

“Ethereum against Bitcoin remained fairly neutral over the past week even though Bitcoin’s dominance index continued to reach new highs in over 7 months. The Ethereum price has been positive in the last two days. According to Glassnode, the Total value Staked In ETH 2.0 Deposit contract has risen to new highs as the Ethereum Merge nears its date. The daily chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern. The next support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.055 level," noted the WazirX Trade Desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 6, 2022, Monday (Data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $31,150.14 or 4.57 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,871.74 or 4.17 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9993 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $305.82 or 2.55 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.6184 or 9.40 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.4015 or 2.40 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $0.9999 or 0.26 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $41.64 or 7.82 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08283 or 1.96 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

