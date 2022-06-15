Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Price Still at $21,000, Ether, Solana See Dips; Full List

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market remained below the $1 trillion mark on Wednesday, June 15, as bears tightened their grips on it. A large global selloff and an anticipation of interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve ha pushed investors to lower their risk appetites, the effect of which can be felt in the cryptocurrency market with major coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum shedding values to scale new lows in years. The global cryptocurrency market was standing at $935 billion, falling by 3.68 per cent over the day.

“The crypto market saw another rough start to the week as most of the crypto assets in top traded in the red. The overall crypto market cap dipped below the 1 trillion mark and total crypto volume in the last day is at $151 billion. Panic was likely induced by a leading crypto lending platform announcing its halt on most services such as withdrawals amid the market crash which likely contributed to a sell-off across crypto assets," said Charles Tan, Chief Marketing Officer, Atato.

“Prior to the US Fed rate hike decision, most markets were in the red. Many market participants now expect a 75bp hike, and will likely be listening closely to how the Fed plans to move ahead," noted Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

“Data from Glassnode also shows that exchange inflow increased over the past two days; once again this indicates fearful market sentiment as most investors are selling and exiting the markets," added Bathija.

Bitcoin on the day plunged again to its lowest level since December 2020, and traded at the $21,000 mark after almost two years. Bitcoin price today fell by 6.92 per cent to stand at $21,219.49 at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Ether price today was down by 7.97 per cent, to stand at $1,127.57

“The BTC price hovered around the 22K region after a tumultuous last couple of days that saw Bitcoin tumbling by more than 20% and the Dollar Index(DXY) rising to 106. The daily trend for the BTC has now formed a descending channel pattern after breaking its previous support. The next key support for Bitcoin is expected at $19,000. Interestingly, the BTC trend has reached a key support level at the 200 week Moving Average curve. Historically, this has happened only 3 times previously and the markets have began an uptrend after this event with a few weeks of consolidation," observed the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 15, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $21,219.49 or 6.92 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,127.57 or 7.97 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9987 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.00 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $211.22 or 6.43 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.461 or 5.07 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3037 or 4.66 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $28.04 or 7.43 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Polkadot $7.21 or 2.20 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

