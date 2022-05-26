Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Price Still Below $30,000, Ether, Solana Prices Flat

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Even after weeks of the steep plunge faced by the cryptocurrency market, the prices of crypto coins did not seem to move upwards by a big margins as they remained flat for days. On May 26, Thursday, the global cryptocurrency market also remained flat, but in red, as it was slightly down over the past 24 hours. The negative sentiment in the global crypto market mirrors that of the stock markets, which have been affected due to several reasons including inflation. The global cryptocurrency market fell down by 1.62 per cent over the last day, with its value standing at $1.25 trillion, as per data.

Bitcoin price today was again below the $30,000 levels. Bitcoin price today was standing at $29,675.87 at the time of writing this article, which was down by 0.26 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin remained fairly neutral throughout the last day without any significant movement. The crypto market sentiment continued to remain in the “extreme fear" zone. The trading volumes on exchanges, however, have picked up in the last couple of weeks or so. On the hourly time-frame, the BTC trend continues to traverse within a triangle pattern. The next resistance for Bitcoin is expected at $40,000 and an immediate support is expected at $24,000," said the WazirX trade desk.

“BTC continued to exhibit little volatility and moved sideways for the most part. It was priced at levels below $30,000," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

“The social sentiment is considered to be directly proportional to the price. A rise in social media content related to cryptocurrency generally leads to traders and investors rushing to buy cryptos which in turn leads to a jump in the prices," added the WazirX trade desk.

Meanwhile, Ether price today, too, crashed to $1,923.06 while writing this article. This was down by 2.88 per cent over the last 24 hours.

“ETH was trading below the $2000 level. The ETH merge - the transition of Ethereum from POW to POS is likely to occur in August. The bullish sentiment about the price impact of the merge will likely be muted due to larger macro economic conditions," said Bathija.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on May 26, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $29,675.87 or 0.26 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,923.06 or 2.88 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.999 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1 or 0.05 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

BNB $321.33 or 2.70 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3981 or 2.34 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.09 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.504 or 2.41 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Solana $46.33 or 5.32 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.08058 or 3.04 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

