Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Price Today Flat at $20,000; Ether, Dogecoin Rise

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The crypto markets saw a slight rebound on Thursday, July 7 even though its sentiment continued to remain in the extreme fear zone. The crypto market on the day rose slightly on all major coins showing an increase in their values, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and others. All this made the global cryptocurrency market inch further towards the $920 million mark, after falling below the $900 million mark a few days back.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was seen in green on the day, rising by a decent 1.98 per cent over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap was valued at $918.08 billion at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, the crypto market volume on the other hand saw a fall of over 17 per cent over the past day, data from CoinMarketCap showed. The crypto market volume was standing at $55.28 billion at the time of writing this article.

Bitcoin stayed comfortably over the $20,000 levels on Thursday. Bitcoin price today registered a value of $20,372.67 at the time of writing, which is a slight rise of 1.78 per cent over the past day. Meanwhilr, in the past seven days, Bitcoin price rose by almost 2 per cent.

“Bitcoin has been on a minor uptrend since the last 4 days, closing above $20,500 last day. The crypto market sentiment continues to remain in the “extreme fear" zone, although improving significantly compared to the last week. The daily trend for BTC continues to move within a descending channel pattern. The next resistance is expected at $32,300 and the next key support is expected at $14,000," said analysts at the WazirX trade desk.

Meanwhile, Ether price today saw a huge jump to rake near the $1200 mark. At the time of writing this article, Ethereum price was standing at $1,166.98, which is up by 3.13 per cent over the past 24 hours.

“Ethereum jumped up by over 6 per cent yesterday, edging close to the $1,200 level. ETH against Bitcoin has gained marginally in the last couple of days with Bitcoin’s dominance remaining neutral around 43 per cent. The weekly chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within an ascending channel pattern, trading at the support levels. The weekly RSI for ETH-BTC is also on an uptrend reaching closer to 40. The next key support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.046 level and next resistance is expected at 0.076," said the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on July 7, 2022, Thursday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,372.67 or 1.78 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,166.98 or 3.13 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9991 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.03 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $236.76 or 1.64 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.03 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3301 or 1.94 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4642 or 1.49 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $36.63 or 2.24 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.06821 or 1.17 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

