Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Price Up at $20,000; Ether, Dogecoin Gain 13%; List Here

Cryptocurrency Price Today: After a week of choppy sessions that pushed it into a record low, the global cryptocurrency market partly recovered on Monday, June 18, on mixed global cues. The crypto markets rebounded following several choppy sessions that erased all gains made over the past several years, but was still below the $900 billion mark as stock markets remained wobbly. On Monday, however, major crypto coins, barring the stablecoins, rebounded sharply to take the global cryptocurrency market value at $878.60 billion, which is an increase of 8.51 per cent over the past 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency trading volume, meanwhile, plummeted to $78.79 billion, a 14.86 per cent decrease in the past 24 hours, as per data.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, moved back to the $20,000 mark after scaling a historical low over the weekend, but barely latched onto that position. Bitcoin price today was standing at $20,116.07 at the time of writing this article, jumping by as much as 9.98 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin and the crypto markets plummeted to new lows in recent years as the overall global markets declined. BTC fell by over 20 per cent in the last week alone, dropping below $18,000, a new low in over 1.5 years before recovering back marginally. The monthly chart for Bitcoin is moving within an ascending channel pattern, but is on the verge of a breakout from the support levels. The monthly RSI continued to drop after it hit an all time low, a few days back. The BTC trend broke the previous resistance of $19,000 and could bottom out between $15K and $18K levels. The next support for Bitcoin is expected at $14,000," said the WazirX trade desk.

Meanwhile, Ether price today was up by 13.62 per cent, to stand at $1,083.87 at the time of writing this article, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin, Solana and Cardano rose by up to 13 per cent each, making contributions to the comeback of the cryptocurrency market on the day.

“Ethereum broke below $900 in the last week while dropping over 20 per cent in that period. However, ETH against Bitcoin gained nearly 2 per cent in the past week as Bitcoin’s Dominance index dropped below to almost 44 per cent. The weekly chart for ETH-BTC has broken below the ascending triangle pattern. The next key support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.046 level and next resistance is expected at 0.076," noted the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 20, 2022, Monday (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $20,116.07 or 9.98 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,083.87 or 9.65 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9987 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.02 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $208.91 or 8.98 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.02 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.4688 or 6.47 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.3173 or 5.47 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $32.30 or 10.38 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.0583 or 13.06 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

