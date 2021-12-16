Cryptocurrency Update: 6 Coins Rise by 1,695% in a Day; Bitcoin, Ether Back in Green

>Cryptocurrency Update: The global cryptocurrency market got back on track on Thursday, December 16 as fears regarding Omicron variant of COVID-19 subsided and investors felt safer to invest in these digital tokens. Bitcoin and Ether prices also rose over the day. One unit of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market price, rose to $49,357.09. This was up by 2.40 per cent over the last 24 hours and 0.22 per cent over the last seven days, according to global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. “Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88 per cent, a decrease of 0.65 per cent over the day," mentioned the platform in a note on its website.

Ether, the world’s largest altcoin, also rose over the day. One coin of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $4,046.68 at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 4.99 per cent over the last 24 hours but down by 5.76 per cent over the last seven days.

Market analysts remained positive about the cryptocurrency market. “The cryptocurrency market showed signs of bouncing back from the support levels initially during the session. However, we saw the bears gaining activity and managing to hold the markets from moving higher. The largest crypto by market capitalisation remained around the $47,000 mark and ETH hovered around $3800. Ethereum’s closest competitor, Solana, bounced back from its daily support level and moved higher. The best performer of the day remained Avalanche, which moved almost 20% higher before settling lower. Traded volumes took a dip indicating the lack of directional movement in the market currently," said Edul Patel, co founder and CEO of Mudrex, a global crypto trading platform.

Binance, Tether, Solana, Cardano and all other major crypto coins also rose during the day. Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw a rise in their numbers.

The global crypto market also felt the positive ripple effect with more investors willing to invest in the risky asset. It rose decently over the last 24 hours, as per data. The global crypto market cap was standing at $ 2.27 trillion at the time of writing this article according to CoinMarketCap data. This was a 3.34 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The global crypto volume also rose significantly over the past day. The total volume of traded coins amounted to $114.87 billion over the course of the last day, rising by 17.47 per cent said data.

Anti-Lockdown became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Thursday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 1,695.54 per cent. One token was priced at $0.009437, as per data from CoinMarketCap. DUSD Network and Alpha Brain Capital were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day. On the other hand, Spice DAO, valued at $0 was the top loser in the global crypto pack. The coin declined 100 per cent over the day, as it lost its value. MetaShiba and Travel Coin occupied the second and third position according to data from the same website.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Anti-Lockdown: $0.009437 - up by 1,695.54 per cent

DUSD Network: $0.0007171 - up by 614.66 per cent

Alpha Brain Capital: $0.0000007355 - up by 269.18 per cent

HtmoonFOMO: $0.0000001248 - up by 199.59 per cent

Talkado: $0.00000000004637 - up by 193.63 per cent

NIL Coin: $0.00001383 - up by 173.56 per cent

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Spice DAO: $0 - down by 100 per cent

MetaShiba: $0.000000000267 - down by 97.74 per cent

Travel Coin: $0.06229 - down by 74.97 per cent

ForeverBlast: $0.00003723 - down by 68.04 per cent

MicroPee: $0.00001089 - down by 66.99 per cent

CAT: $1,416.63 - down by 59.98 per cent

