Cryptocurrency Update: Bitcoin Rises Above $51,000 Mark After Weeks, Check Price

Cryptocurrency Update: After a gap of several days, the cryptocurrency market found itself in a merry situation as Christmas approached across the world. The surge in the crypto market value was fuelled by the rise of Bitcoin and Ether, which have largely remained sluggish for weeks. Bitcoin price on December 24, Friday, crossed the $50,000 mark after a long time, and surged pas $51,000 as the world prepared for the holiday season, bringing in Christmas cheers for investors. More traders amid the festivities seemed to draw towards the digital currencies, making their values rise after days of sluggish sessions due to the Omicron threat among others.

One unit of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market price, rose to $51,047.28. This was up by 5.45 per cent over the last 24 hours and 8.34 per cent over the last seven days, according to global crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap. “Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50 per cent, an increase of 0.18 per cent over the day," mentioned the platform in a note on its website.

Advertisement

Ether, the world’s largest altcoin, also rose over the day, going past the $4,000 mark after days. One coin of Ether or Ethereum was priced at $4,097.59

at the time of writing this article, data showed. This was up by 3.99 per cent over the last 24 hours and by as much as 6.88 per cent over the last seven days.

All other major crypto coins such as Tether, Solana, Binance, XRP and Cardano also rose during the day. Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also rose significantly over the day.

The global crypto market also felt the positive ripple effect with more investors willing to invest in the risky asset. It rose decently over the last 24 hours, as per data on the website mentioned earlier. The global crypto market cap was standing at $2.40 trillion at the time of writing this article according to CoinMarketCap data. This was a 5.76 per cent increase in the last 24 hours. The global crypto volume also rose significantly over the past day. The total volume of traded coins amounted to $101.02 billion over the course of the last day, rising by 10.06 per cent said data on the day.

“Although the traded volumes went higher, and the momentum looks steady, we might some range bound movement over the coming 24 hours," said Edul Patel, CEO and founder of Mudrex.

Advertisement

Nearpad became the top gainer in the crypto pack on Friday. Over the last 24 hours, the value of one coin increased by 162.46 per cent. One token was priced at $2.02, as per data from CoinMarketCap. ShibRWD and Titano were the other two gainers who occupied the next top spots on the day. On the other hand, Dopple Finance, valued at $0.0000006452 was the top loser in the global crypto pack. The coin declined 99.92 per cent over the day, as it lost most of its value. Puff Santa and Ronin Gamez occupied the second and third position according to data from the same website.

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Gainers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Advertisement

Nearpad: $2.02 - up by 162.46 per cent

ShibRWD: $0.000000294 - up by 161.64 per cent

Titano: $0.05004 - up by 109.56 per cent

CakeSwap: $0.02962 - up by 109.39 per cent

Parallel Protocol: $0.2191 - up by 107.70 per cent

Son of Elon: $0.0000000009621 - up by 102.45 per cent

>Top 6 Cryptocurrency Losers in the Last 24 Hours (According to Data from CoinMarketCap)

Dopple Finance: $0.0000006452 - down by 99.92 per cent

Advertisement

PuffSanta: $0.000148 - down by 96.69 per cent

Ronin Gamez: $0.00004733 - down by 84.62 per cent

SpiritDAO Ghost: $3.73 - down by 76.12 per cent

CakeDAO: $12.10 - down by 74.64 per cent

APIDAI: $0.00004691 - down by 74.41 per cent

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.