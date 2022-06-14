WazirX Partners with MoEngage with Focus to Boost Customer Engagement; Know Details

Crypto trading platform WazirX has announced a partnership with insights-led customer engagement platform MoEngage to boost the adoption of Web3 and cryptocurrency in India.

Making the announcement through an official release, WazirX said using MoEngage’s proficiency in journey orchestration and campaign optimisation, it aims to create and sustain digital touch points to help the customers in the adoption of crypto and Web 3. WazirX will use AI-Driven insights to offer course corrections to its customers whenever needed.

WazirX said that it aims to elevate its customer onboarding and app promotion with respect to the crypto industry in India, using MoEngage’s services. The company added that it’s dedicated to enabling the transition from a centralised to a decentralised world which will open greater investment avenues for Indian customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President Marketing, WazirX, said, “We aim to put India at the forefront of the crypto revolution by constantly innovating and building the most secure, reliable, easy to use the crypto-exchange platform and assist the industry in developing a regulated ecosystem."

Menon said using MoEngage’s deep segmentation abilities, WazirX intends to further develop as a brand and scale up its marketing initiative by creating a seamless journey experience for the customers

MoEngage’s Yash Reddy said that the company was thrilled with the partnership with WazirX. “We look forward to helping create richer journeys for their customers using our deep segmentation capabilities and providing unparalleled scalability. We are thrilled to see where this partnership will take us," he said.

Launched in 2017, WazirX today is one of India’s biggest crypto trading platforms. The platform has a user base of over 10 million.

Releasing the second edition of its bi-annual transparency report last month, WazirX last month said that it blocked 17, 218 accounts during the October 21 and March 22 period. Around 73 percent of these activities were user-driven while the remaining were initiated by WazirX due to payment disputes or requests from law enforcement agencies.

The company received 1023 requests from law enforcement agencies pertaining to enquires which were criminal in nature. Of these 952 were from Indian law enforcement agencies whereas 71 were from foreign agencies.

