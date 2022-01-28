What And Where To Read To Learn Everything About Crypto assets On The Internet

With 2021 being the year of NFTs, metaverse and blockchain, there is little doubt that this year is going to be all about crypto assets. With so much technical data to sift through though, it can be difficult to find your footing if you’re just getting started with crypto assets. Even seasoned crypto investors can sometimes get overwhelmed with the amount of information to absorb around these new technologies.

Keeping that in mind, we’ve curated this list of trustworthy resources on the Internet that can help you learn, understand and get ahead in the world of crypto and beyond. Here they are –

1 – ZebPay

The best part about ZebPay’s learning resource is that it can be used by anyone. Whether you’re a beginner, an intermediary or an advanced crypto user, you’re bound to find something of value on ZebPay’s Learning portal. From introductory topics and crypto coins for beginners to price trends and rupee cost averaging for advanced users, there’s a wealth of knowledge to be gained on ZebPay’s Learning section.

The section also has a section dedicate to crypto slang that users are most likely to encounter whilst learning about crypto assets as well as dedicated videos to further explain concepts with ease. Not just that, there’s also a video section called Crypto Ki Pathshala with explanations in Hindi for those who might not be proficient in English.

Finally, we also love that you can begin your crypto assets journey right within ZebPay and put all your newfound knowledge to great use right away. Don’t forget to open your account with ZebPay here.

2 – Coinmarketcap –

Coinmarket has built a reputation for itself as the world’s most-referenced price-tracking website for cryptoassets in the crypto assets space. Reportedly, even the U.S. government uses CoinMarketCap’s data for research and reports. When it comes to authenticity, you can be sure you’re getting the right information here. Coinmarketcap’s blog is called Alexandria and strives to replicate the legacy of the Library of Alexandria that once housed most of the books published across the world. Its own goal is “to collect, if possible, all of the information about crypto assets in the world.".

3 – Coingecko –

Coingecko can look intimidating at first glance but the more you explore it, the more value you will find about the crypto market on the platform. You can track prices of more than 10,000 coins for starters! Not only that, Coingecko has a wealth of information on its blog, podcast and books on topics from NFTs to DeFi, Bitcoin and more.

4 – Ethereum Blog –

Ethereum is one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies as well as the base for most of the current craze around NFTs. It’s also evolving its technology to make itself more relevant and suitable for the future of cryptos. To learn everything about Ethereum, including whether investing in its coin Ether makes sense to you and to hear co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s thoughts, make sure to actively follow the Ethereum blog.

5 – Cardano –

A proof of stake blockchain platform that has the potential to grow big in 2022, Cardano prides itself on its research-driven approach to solve long-term problems that may arise in the future in the world of crypto assets. For anyone who wants a front-row seat into the workings and happenings of Web3 and blockchain, following Cardano’s blog and forum pages is imperative.

6 – Solana –

Solana is one of the most popular altcoins and has one of the largest opportunities to scale itself to even bigger highs. It describes itself as the ‘fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto, with over 400 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more’, which should stand in good stead going forward. If you want to learn more about these concepts and Solana in particular, check out their blog for more.

7 – Books and Podcasts –

Finally, don’t forget to look for books like Andreas Antonopoulos’ books The Internet of Money and Mastering Bitcoin and Jack Tatar and Chris Burniske’s Cryptoassets if you’re looking to get the hang of cryptocurrencies. Supplement your knowledge with the help of podcasts such as Patrick O’Shaughnessy’s Invest Like The Best and Laura Shin’s Unchained to further enhance your understanding of cryptos.

There you have it – a complete resource guide that should make you confident and proficient in all things related to crypto assets. Of course, these are just starting points and with emerging technologies like cryptos, we recommend you keep abreast of all the latest information at the earliest with learning resources such as those updated regularly by ZebPay Learning.

If learning about crypto assets was one of your resolutions for 2022, you can safely tick it off now.

