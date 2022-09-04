Cyrus Mistry Death: Shocked by Demise in Car Crash, India Inc Remembers 'Man of Substance'

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday, said police.

According to the police, the car, a Mercedes, crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge at around 3.15 pm. There were four people in the vehicle, of which two, including Mistry, died on the spot. The other deceased person has been identified as Jahangir Binshah Pandol. Those injured — identified as Anayta Pandole and Darius Pandole — have been taken to a hospital.

His death has shocked everybody, garnering tributes from ministers, business tycoons, and politicians alike.

Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons in a statement said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

Industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group."

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said: That the news was “Hard to digest." Mahindra further wrote, “I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti "

Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs, RIL, tweeted “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

‘Deeply saddened, will miss his ever-smiling presence,’ Naveen Jindal said on Cyrus Mistry’s demise.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

