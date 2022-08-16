DA Hike Alert: Chhattisgarh Govt Raises Dearness Allowance by 6% For Employees; Check Details

DA Hike Alert: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday said it has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. The DA has been hiked by 6 per cent to 28 per cent for employees under the 7th Pay Commission and by 15 per cent to 189 per cent for those under the 6th Pay Commission. The hikes are effective August 1, 2022, according to an official notification.

The state government employees were receiving a 22 per cent dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission and 174 per cent under the 6th Pay Commission since May 2022, as per the notification.

The state government’s finance department in the notification said the revised DA will be paid from August 1, 2022. “The DA will be calculated on the basis of basic pay. It won’t include special allowance and individual allowance."

If the DA amount is 50 paise or above, the amount will be rounded off to the higher rupee amount. The amount below 50 paise will be spared.

The hike will benefit at least 3.8 lakh state government employees, an official told PTI adding that it will put an additional burden of Rs 2,160 crore per annum on the exchequer.

Last month, a federation of state government officers and employees had staged a five-day strike over their various demands, including a hike in house rent allowance and dearness allowance.

It had announced to again go on strike from August 22 to raise their demands. On August 13, a delegation of the Chhattisgarh Karamchari Adhikari Mahasangh (CAKM) had met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had given his consent to hike the DA by 6 per cent, officials said.

The chief minister had also assured that he would consider the demand of increasing the HRA on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission scale, they said.

Unsatisfied with the 6 percent hike, the CAKM’s regional convenor Kamal Verma said the state employees had sought 34 percent DA and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission scale, but both these demands have not been fulfilled. Even the 6 percent hike has been made effective from August, when it should have been given from July 2020, he said, according to a PTI report.

“As per our earlier announcement, we will go on indefinite strike from August 22," Verma said.

