Dabur Chairman Amit Burman Resigns; To Continue As Non-Executive Director

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Friday said its Chairman Amit Burman has resigned from his post, with effect from the close of working hours of August 10. He, however, will continue to be the company’s non-executive director. Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of its board of directors for 5 years, effective August 11.

Mohit is currently the non-executive vice-chairman of the company. Dabur India’s board of directors has accepted the “resignation of Amit Burman from the post of chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Amit Burman shall continue to be the non-executive director of the company", according to a BSE filing.

In 1999, Amit Burman was first appointed as the CEO of Dabur Foods. Later, in 2007, after the merger of Dabur Foods and Dabur India, he was appointed as Dabur India’s vice-chairman. Later, In 2019, he became the company’s chairman.

Dabur India’s board has also appointed Mohit Burman, who is currently the non-executive vice-chairman of the company, as its non-executive chairman for 5 years, with effect from August 11, 2022, according to the filing.

It added that the board has also cleared the appointment of Saket Burman as the non-executive vice-chairman of the board of directors of the company for 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022.

Dabur India’s consolidated net profit during the June 2022 marginally increased to Rs 441.06 crore, compared with the net profit of Rs 438.30 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations rose 8.07 per cent to Rs 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,611.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India’s total expenses were at Rs 2,358.52 crore, up 10.81 per cent in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,128.32 crore last year.

