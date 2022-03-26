Delhi Budget: 20 Lakh Jobs, Better Healthcare Among Top Announcements of Rozgaar Budget

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. “Delhi’s economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech. The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a “Rozgar Budget". He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average. “The proposed Budget Estimate for the year 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore, 9.86 per cent higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 69,000 crore for the year 2021-22 and 13.13 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates."

Here are the top announcements Manish Sisodia made while presenting Delhi Budget 2022-23:

- In my eighth budget in this House, I am presenting an agenda to create new jobs for the people of Delhi and to boost economic recovery from the damage caused in recent years due to COVID-19, GST, and demonetisation. The schemes and proposals presented in this budget will not only provide new entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth of Delhi, but will also benefit the already established enterprises and businesses. I would like to present to the House the “Rozgar Budget" for the coming financial year in this House.

- Through the Rozgar Budget, we aim to restart and strengthen the engine of economic growth. But Mr Speaker, before presenting the proposal and plans of this employment budget for 20 lakh new jobs before the House.

- Economy of Delhi is slowly emerging from challenges amid the five waves of COVID-19 and due to this the GSDP of Delhi at the current market prices is likely to increase from Rs 7,85,342 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22. An increase of 17.65 per cent. I would also like to clarify that the real growth rate of Delhi’s GSDP in the year 2021-22 is likely to be 10.23 per cent. Whereas at the national level, this growth rate is estimated to be 8.9 per cent.

- Delhi’s per capita income is likely to increase to Rs 4,01,982 at current prices in the financial year 2021-22. In the year 2020-21, it was Rs 3,44,136. This shows an increase of 16.81 percent in Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22.

- Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33 per cent to 45 per cent in the next five years. Our Government has chosen the following sectors as a priority to create new jobs — retail sector, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, and green energy.

- We plan to redevelop and transform these iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations. For this, we propose Rs 100 crore in the budget. At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in next five years from within just five markets. Every year ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ will be organized to invite people of the country and the world to shop in Delhi and to experience it as a festival.

- Delhi government has launched an ambitious plan to revive over 600 lakes and water bodies of Delhi with an estimated outlay of Rs 750 crore, to make Delhi’s water bodies free of encroachment, that has been neglected for decades and have converted them into dumpyards.

- All economists agree that as long as the women are out of work force, India’s dream of becoming a developed country will remain just a dream. Keeping this in view, this year’s budget have focused on creating more job opportunities for women. As many as 25,000 new jobs will be created for women under the ‘Smart Urban Farming’ initiative.

- I propose a budgetary provision of Rs 9,769 crore for the health sector for the financial year 2022-23. Remodeling of 15 existing hospitals has started. Proposals are being prepared for four new hospitals. I propose Rs 1,900 crore for the construction of new hospitals and the remodeling of existing government hospitals.

- Under the Hospital Information Management System and Health Card, a QR code based e-health card will be made available to all citizens. This will help in identifying patients and getting basic information about their disease with geo-tagging.

