Delhi Budget 2022-23: Govt Presents 75,800 Cr Budget, Promises 20 Lakh Job in 5 Years

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the Delhi Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly on Saturday with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore. The Rozgar Budget, Sisodia said, will aim to create 20 lakh jobs in the national capital within the next five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting night economy, retail and wholesale markets. The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year — Rs 69,000 crore — Sisodia said, adding that Delhi’s economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

“The Rozgar Budget will take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities," Sisodia asserted. “I want to present the important section of our ‘Rozgar Budget’ containing 20 lakh new jobs," he told the Assembly, adding, “In this, I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress." The minister also said that Rs 800 crore will be set aside in the 2022-23 budget for the purpose.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33 per cent to 45 per cent in the next five years. That is, out of the total population of 1 crore 68 lakh people of Delhi, these 56 lakh people who do some employment at present, we will have to increase their number to 76 lakhs," Sisodia said while presenting his eighth consecutive Budget.

“Our Government has chosen the following sectors as a priority to create new jobs — retail sector, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, and green energy," he further said.

Under its “Rozgar Budget", the Kejriwal government will organise shopping festivals to promote retail and wholesale markets in the city, seeking to make these places attractive for tourists and create jobs to boost the economy. An amount of Rs 250 crore has been allocated for this in the 2022-23 budget. “Other states have learnt a lot from the Kejriwal model of governance when it comes to improving government schools and creating jobs. I am sure that with this ‘Rozgar Budget’, Delhiites will be benefitted.

“In the next one or two years, state governments will also learn from this (Rozgar Budget) on how both government and private sectors can provide opportunities for people," Sisodia said during his budget speech. He said an artificial intelligence-based website and a mobile application — “Rozgar Bazaar 2.0" — will be launched with an aim to provide at least one lakh jobs every year to the youngsters of Delhi, especially women.

An electronic city will be set up at Baprola to create 80,000 jobs by attracting big IT companies, Sisodia said, adding that a “food truck policy" will also be introduced under which local delicacies will be promoted. These food trucks will be allowed on streets from 8 pm to 2 am, a move that is aimed at promoting night economy in the national capital.

The deputy chief minister said smart urban farming will be promoted and turned into a mass movement in association with the Pusa Institute, adding that 25,000 new jobs are expected to be created. The Delhi government will conduct an employment audit of the budget allocations for its departments and agencies.

“Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the ‘Rozgar Budget’ for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for youngsters. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet later.

(With PTI inputs)

