Delhi Development Authority Must Register Projects with Delhi-RERA or Face Action: Official

Delhi-RERA chief Anand Kumar has said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) must register its real estate projects with the regulator to protect the interest of property buyers. Delhi-RERA will approve a real estate project within 15 days of receiving submission if the developer submits all the documentation listed in the RERA checklist, Kumar, who is the chairman of the regulating body, has said.

Those who are in real estate development, whether it is DDA or any other such organisations, must register projects with the regulatory authority, the Delhi-RERA chief further said, adding that it has powers to take action against them if they fail to do so.

“Anybody who is into the real estate development sector whether it is a development authority like DDA or Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) or any other such organisation, if they are doing plotted development or if they are doing real estate projects, as per section 3, they must get registered with us," Kumar said.

Speaking peaking at an interactive session organised by CII-Delhi State Sub-Committee on Real Estate in association with India Sotheby’s International Realty on Tuesday, Kumar further noted that those who will not register themselves with Delhi-RERA may face actions under sections 59 and 61 of the RERA Act.

“In fact, we have given our orders and judgement asking DDA to register with us and DDA has gone and appealed against our order," he informed. Kumar said the DDA will ultimately sell flats to consumers even if it is developing projects from its own fund.

“After they complete the building, they are going to sell these flats to the end users i.e. the buyers. Now, if DDA delays the project, if the cost escalates, who is going to suffer, the buyer. So, keeping that thing in mind and moreover anybody who hands over a building or apartment or etc, he is responsible to maintain the quality for 5 years, as per the RERA Act," he said. Considering these factors, Kumar said the DDA must register all their projects with the Delhi-RERA.

“So, we have said so in very clear terms and our order is on the website. The development authorities must own it up, own up their responsibilities," he asserted. The issue regarding the importance and need for a completion certificate was also discussed in detail.

“We will urge the government to make the completion certificate a must at the time of property registration, this is very important," said Kumar.

The Delhi-RERA Chairman also highlighted the recent amendment made in the Act regarding mandatory registration of the project. “It is now mandatory for builders to register projects with RERA where plot area exceeds 500 square metres, regardless of the number of units constructed on it. Similarly, irrespective of the plot size, if the number of units to be constructed on the plot is eight or more, it should get registered," said Kumar.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, known as RERA, was passed by Parliament in March 2016 and the legislation came into force on May 1, 2016, with 69 of 92 sections notified. The real Estate Regulatory Authority for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi-RERA) was established through a notification in November 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

