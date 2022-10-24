Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Stock Market Timings Today, Share Recommendations For Investors

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Even as the BSE Sensex last week climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent ending the Samvat 2078 with marginal negative returns, the overarching feature of the year gone by was India’s distinct outperformance. This year’s customary one-hour special Diwali Muhurat Trading session, which would also mark the start of Samvat 2079 according to the Hindu calendar year, will be conducted on the BSE and NSE between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm today (October 24). Here are the timings and stock recommendations:

Muhurat Trading Timings

The stock market will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading today between 6:15 pm and will end after one hour at 7:15 pm. However, the pre-open market session will take place between 6:00 pm and 6:08 pm on the BSE and NSE.

Matching timings on the muhurat trading session will be from 6:08 pm to 6:15 pm. Trade modification in the call auction will end at 7:45 PM. All trades executed at the Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in a settlement obligation.

In the commodity derivative segment also, the muhurat trading Diwali 2022 session will also take place between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. However, trade modification will be available till 7:25 pm.

In the currency derivative segment also, the muhurat trading 2022 timing will be from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm and trade modification in currency derivatives and IRD will be possible till 7:25 pm. Trade modification in cross-currency derivatives will also remain available till 7:25 pm. The trade annulment requests can be placed till 7:30 pm.

Stock Recommendations

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the muhurat trading 2022 will be lighted up by fireworks from the bulls who are set to charge with the support from the mother market US, which was strong last Friday. Financials are again likely to lead the rally since credit growth in the economy is robust and continues to gain momentum.

Here are some stock recommendations from LKP Securities.

Bank of Baroda

Target price: Rs 175| Upside 34 per cent

LKP Securities said Bank of Baroda in terms of business has a strong consumer franchise post its merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank and has been posting consistent profits since many quarters.

Federal Bank

Target price: Rs 180| Upside 38 per cent

“With several key metrics at a multi quarter high, Federal Bank having posted its highest ever net profit this quarter has seen its stock price rise 40 per cent in the last one year and we expect the Bank to continue that trajectory during the next one year as well," LKP Securities said.

Schneider Electric

Target price: Rs 236| Upside 36 per cent

LKP said power sector reforms along with initiatives like grid modernisation, investments in sustainable energy and Make in India have resulted in favorable business environment for Schneider.

“Its strong presence in Infrastructure, Power, Building, Industry and IT segments, coupled with its ability to offer services cutting across these segments, provides a distinctive advantage to serve its customers, further supported by strong parental support," it said.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

