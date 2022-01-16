e-Shram Card may Get Cancelled if you don't Follow these Rules. Details Here

e-Shram is an initiative to organise the unorganised sector by the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The platform recently announced that roughly 20 crore workers, between the age of 16 and 56 years, from various unorganised sectors, have registered on the e-Shram portal. Initiated in September 2021, e-Shram is a data accumulation and identity instrument that will help the government plan, construct, and disperse schemes and benefits across multiple sectors.

Registrations for the e-Shram card are carried out on the portal itself, where various details add up to the successful creation of the card. However, these cards are distributed only to those who fill in credible information and can withstand any possible probe in the future. The card represents and holds a Universal Account Number (UAN) which is a permanent document valid for a lifetime.

But there are some discrepancies that can result in the cancellation or rejection of registration. To avoid hindrance in the registration process, make sure that your profession is listed in the National Classification of Occupation. The concoction contains jobs that act as building blocks of the unorganised sector. This includes sectors such as Agriculture, Domestic and Household, Apparel, Construction, Manufacturing, etc.

Another factor that can lead to the cancellation of registration is the misfiled application form with non-credible details. Make sure you fill in the details regarding your occupation, annual income, and bank account details correctly. This also includes avoidance of forgery of details to redeem benefits off of someone else’s credential. In addition to cancellation, such a deed could lead to a lawsuit of fraud.

The national e-Shram portal was initiated by the ministry of labour and Employment to build a database of workers associated with the unorganised sector of the country. The definition of unorganised workers was also clarified by the ministry.

According to it, any worker who is based at home, self-employed, or works on a wage basis is considered an unorganised worker. Moreover, any person working in an organised sector but is not a member of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can also be considered an unorganised worker.

