Economic Survey 2022 Says Indian Economy 'Well Placed', Pegs GDP Growth at 8-8.5% in FY23

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, January 31. It projected an 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year. Al the indicators suggested the Indian economy is well-placed to take on the challenges of 2022-23, said the annual report.

Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the Economic Survey suggested.

While estimating the growth, the Economic Survey assumed that there will be no further disruption in the Indian economy due to Covid-19 pandemic. The monsoon will be normal while the withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be broadly orderly. “The global oil prices will be in the range of US$70-$75/bbl, and global supply chain disruptions will steadily ease over the course," the survey pointed.

Indian economy is likely to witness a real GDP expansion of 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the advance estimates, the Economic Survey mentioned. This implied that overall economic activity has recovered past the pre-pandemic levels. “Almost all indicators show that the economic impact of the second wave in first quarter was much smaller than that experienced during the full lockdown phase in 2020-21 even though the health impact was more severe," the survey said.

Total Consumption to Grow More

Total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22. The government consumption remained the biggest contributor as in the previous year. Private consumption improved significantly to recover 97 per cent of corresponding pre-pandemic output level, it said. “This is supported by a sharp rebound in HFIs like IIP Consumer Durables," the survey mentioned. “Private consumption is poised to see stronger recovery with rapid coverage in vaccination and faster normalisation of economic activity," it further predicted.

It is a longstanding tradition to present a Economic Survey a day before the Union Budget. The Economic Survey provides a glance at how Indian economy has performed in last one year. It was first presented in 1950-52 and submitted a along with the Union Budget until 1964. From the year 1964, the ministry started to release the survey a day before Budget day.

