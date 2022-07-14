ED Arrests Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in Money Laundering Case Related to Phone Tapping

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, July 14, arrested the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange, Chitra Ramakrishna in a money laundering case. The case is related to an alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees, and the ED made the arrest after getting the nod from a Delhi court to probe the matter.

As per a report by news agency PTI, special Judge Sunaina Sharma allowed four-day custodial interrogation of Ramakrishna. The former NSE MD was produced in the court from jail on order passed by the judge earlier. According to the report, the judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED. After the accused was produced, the ED took permission from the court to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation. The court, however, granted her four-day custody to the agency.

