Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter LIVE Updates: Musk is No Longer Largest Shareholder

“Vanguard isn’t making a directional bet on Twitter…Instead, the majority of its assets are in index and other so-called passive funds. The firm often sides with management on voting issues and doesn’t advocate for changes like a hedge fund or activist investor might," according to report
Vanguard’s holdings are now worth $3.78 billion, based on Twitter stock’s closing price on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder of Twitter. Vanguard raised its stake to 10.3 per cent, becoming the largest shareholder of the firm.
“If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. This is not a threat, it’s simply not a good investment without the changes that need to be made," Musk said
“Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account. “No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.
After acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk ran a poll asking his followers, “Do you want an edit button?" An edit button to get rid of typos while tweeting has been a long standing demand of social media users.
After making a whopping offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion, Musk expressed doubt about whether he’ll succeed in his endeavour. “I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it," the billionaire said Thursday during a TED talk in Vancouver. Musk said he has a Plan B if Twitter rejects his offer, without offering more details.
“I am not playing the back-and-forth game. I have moved straight to the end. It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it," Musk stated clearly, according to the regulatory filing document.
“However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Elon Musk added.
“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a letter to Bret Taylor, chairman of Twitter board.
Twitter said its board “will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders”.
