Elon Musk Seeks to Pull Out of $44-Billion Twitter Deal: A Timeline of Major Events

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 9 said that he was pulling out of the $44-billion Twitter deal, three months after he signed an agreement to buy and make the microblogging platform private. In his filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk said that Twitter did not provide him enough information on fake accounts on the platform, adding that the company was breaching “multiple provisions of the agreement".

The Twitter-Elon Musk break up is likely to result in a legal battle between the San Francisco-based company and the world’s richest billionaire, as the firm’s chairman Bret Taylor said that Twitter would take legal action against him.

Here is a timeline of the Twitter Elon Musk saga, and the key events that happened so far:

April 4: Elon Musk discloses 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter to become the largest individual shareholder in the company

April 5: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announces that Elon Musk would join Twitter’s board

April 9: Elon Musk tells Twitter that he would not accept the offer to join its board and would instead make the company private

April 10: Twitter CEO announces Musk would not be joining the social media firm’s board

April 12: A group of Twitter shareholders sues the Tesla CEO in a federal securities class action lawsuit because Musk failed to disclose his 5 per cent stake in Twitter when he was required to do so

April 14: Elon Musk makes an offer to buy the whole company, Twitter, at $54.20 per share at $43 billion

April 15: Twitter’s board turns toward the defense everyone anticipated, and adopts a ‘poison pill’ to protect its share gains

April 21: Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing for the deal. This comprises $21 billion in personal equity and $25.5 billion in loans

April 25: Twitter’s board meets to discuss Musk’s offer and accepts his offer to buy shares at $44 billion

May 4: Elon Musk says he has got funding worth $7 billion from Sequoia, Binance, a16z, Larry Ellison, and others, and revises his Twitter bid by increasing his equity commitment

May 12: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fires two top executives including Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, while also announcing a hiring freeze and other cost cutting measures

May 14: In a surprise move, Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold" over Twitter’s fake account claim

May 16: Musk further says lowering the price of the deal was “not out of question"

May 17: Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter over proof of fake accounts, saying the deal “cannot move forward"

May 25: Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board. Musk pledges more equity to fund deal, scraps margin loan

May 26: Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock ‘manipulation’ during takeover bid

May 27: US SEC says it was looking into Elon Musk’s purchases of Twitter stock, and if he was properly disclosing his stake

June 6: Musk alleges Twitter was “actively resisting and thwarting" his rights to information over bot accounts, and threatens to walk away from deal

June 16: Elon Musk meets Twitter employees virtually at a town hall meeting, and answers several questions on layoffs, company future and others

July 7: Twitter lays off 30 per cent of its talent acquisition arm

July 8: Elon Musk says in an SEC filing that he was dropping the Twitter deal for not disclosing data. Twitter says it will go the legal way to close the deal.

