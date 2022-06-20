‘Eminently Employable’: Anand Mahindra Says Will Recruit Trained, Capable Agniveers

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has announced that the multinational conglomerate will recruit “trained and capable" young people who will gain skills under the new Agnipath military scheme introduced by the government. According to Mahindra, the skill and discipline gained by Agniveers will make them eminently employable.

Highlighting the rampant protests and outcry over the new policy, Anand Mahindra said that he is “saddened by the violence" across the country.

“Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," he tweeted.

Mahindra’s tweet comes in the wake of the widespread violence across states.

One Twitter user asked Mahindra about the kinds of posts that the Mahindra group will give to Agniveers. To this, Mahindra replied that there is a large potential for employment in the corporate sector for the Agniveers.

“With leadership, teamwork and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management," he wrote.

According to the recently announced Agnipath scheme, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army for a limited period and 75% of the young recruits under the scheme will retire. The age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme is 17 to 21 years and for the first year, the age limit has been increased by two years to 23.

Violent protests erupted across the states since the announcement of the new scheme. Railway properties were damaged and many trains were set on fire in several states.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana witnessed violent protests. Other parts of the country saw protests on streets where the mob set many buses and cars on fire and pelted stones at the security personnel trying to dilute the protest. As per reports, more than 1000 people have been booked and put behind bars regarding the agitation and violence across the country.

